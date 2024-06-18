A member of Real Madrid’s security entourage ‘put his hands around the throat of a Wembley Stadium steward’ after Champions League win, court hears

A member of Real Madrid’s security team allegedly put his hands around the neck of a waiter during last month’s Champions League final at Wembley Stadium, a court heard today.

María Hernández, 52, is accused of assaulting Charis Cuthbert during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund on June 1.

According to the Daily Mirror, a dispute arose when stadium staff did not allow relatives of some players to enter the field to celebrate after Real Madrid’s victory.

But the case was adjourned until next month after Willesden Magistrates’ Court learned Hernandez was still in Spain.

This is to give the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) time to view footage of the incident. Prosecutor Katie Weiss said Hernandez “put his hands around her (Mr. Cuthbert’s) throat.”

María Hernández, 52, is accused of assaulting Charis Cuthbert during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium (pictured) on June 1.

The Metropolitan Police previously said Hernandez had allegedly “assaulted a butler during an altercation.”

The court heard the only charge of common assault related to last month’s Champions League final at Wembley Stadium.

Goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior saw Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund to secure their 15th Champions League trophy.

Tommy Dominguez, representing Hernandez, told the court it was still hoped the matter could be dealt with “out of court.”

He said: ‘At the moment, this matter is being dealt with by those who instruct me. “They are seeing if (the matter) can be dealt with outside of court.”

Dominguez asked for a three-week adjournment in his client’s case to allow time for court documents to be translated into Spanish, adding that the CPS also needed more time to review CCTV and body camera footage from the night of the final on June 1. .

“The accused lives in Spain,” he continued. ‘He is a member of Real Madrid’s security team… This (charge) refers to the night of the Champions League final.

‘The CPS are looking for a way to resolve this. If this is postponed for a week, we may find ourselves in a similar situation, because more time is needed to translate these documents.’

Prosecutor Katie Weiss opposed the postponement.

She said: ‘This is a case I would not adjourn for three weeks, because there is a victim in this case. (The victim) is a stewardess (at Wembley). Surely, two weeks (of postponement) should be enough.’

District Judge Mark Studdert adjourned the case for three weeks to allow the documents to be translated and Hernandez, a Spanish national, to organize his travel to the UK. He said: “I will accept a three-week postponement.”

DDJ Studdert added that Hernandez’s unconditional bail would continue until his next appearance on July 9.