A man is left homeless at age 65 after he left his apartment to care for a woman who died just before he started work.

A 65-year-old man has been left homeless after leaving his flat to care for a woman who died days before starting work.

Gary Evans gave up his private rental apartment of 13 years for a new job as a live-in carer in October 2023, but his plans fell through when the woman he was supposed to care for died just before he started work.

He spent his minimum savings of £500 in a matter of weeks after staying in hotels and with friends while he tried to find alternative accommodation.

Having worked all his life, Gary left his full-time job as a cook in a care home after struggling to fully recover from a long Covid spell before finding a part-time job at an amusement park where he earns between £200 and £700 per week. month.

But Gary said this is simply not enough to rent a new place, meaning he has been forced to spend nights on the streets, which he says is “cold and scary”, adding that some of his friends have even stopped talking to him. .

For the past six weeks, Gary has been sleeping on the seafront in Ramsgate, Kent.

Between jobs, he spends his days at the library applying for jobs and at Wetherspoon’s drinking free coffee.

He said: “I’m still shocked at how quickly everything fell apart for me and I ended up homeless.”

‘It’s true what they say that everyone is just two paychecks away from poverty. You think it will never happen to you, but it could easily happen to any of us.

‘I always worked hard and paid my taxes and national insurance. I thought I would always be safe and secure.

‘Suddenly I was left with no place to live, no money or help. The time you can stay with friends or borrow money is limited.

‘Sleeping outdoors is very scary. She woke me up with a hand on my shoulder and someone telling me “you’re in my patch.”

‘It’s cold and scary, and I rarely sleep. I doze off for a bit and then wake up suddenly and very alert – it’s horrible.

Gary earns between £200 and £700 a month from his work at the amusement park, depending on the season, with up to £393 of universal credit, in the lower months.

Gary carries a suitcase of essentials wherever he goes and is currently using his time to look for work.

‘When I see the lights on in people’s houses, it reminds me that once it was me and now I’m on the other side.

‘It’s heartbreaking. I put on a happy face at work, but I know that at the end of the day I have to leave and I don’t have a safe place to sleep.’

Gary stopped working full-time as a cook in a care home after struggling to fully recover from long Covid, which he had for a year from November 2021, he said.

He had pneumonia in both lungs and was in the hospital for a week, he said, so he couldn’t go back to working 200 hours a month.

He accepted a part-time position at the ticket office and store at an amusement park, where he still works 8 to 25 hours a month.

You also receive up to £393 in universal credit because your work is seasonal.

After becoming homeless, Gary asked Thanet District Council for help to get a new home in January but was told they couldn’t, he said.

Some of his belongings are in four suitcases stored at friends’ houses and he carries another bag with essentials.

He said: ‘I still can’t really understand how this has happened to me. I know, but somewhere in my mind I can’t accept it.

‘I know it’s temporary. I’m going to get another job and a house and get out of this situation; I will not give up.

‘It is very difficult. Everywhere is very expensive. Everyone needs a deposit. They returned my deposit when I left my apartment, but I needed it to live.

‘At the moment there is nothing available and many people are not accepting people on benefits.

‘I guess I feel a little sad and resentful that the council can’t help me. “I feel like they should be there for everyone.”

Gary said he met some very friendly people and had some fascinating experiences, including spotting wildlife such as beavers and foxes.

“I’ve seen the most beautiful sunrises and sunsets,” he said. But he has also seen “the best and the worst of human nature.”

‘Some people give you all the change they have to get some food, even though I don’t ask, and some cafes ask you to leave as soon as you’re done with your tea, even though they’re not busy.

‘The saddest thing is the friends who no longer talk to me when I call to chat. When people ask, I say I’m not homeless, I say “I’m waiting for a ride.”

