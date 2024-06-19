A major injury for England as Luke Shaw STILL cannot train with the rest of the squad at the Euros on the eve of the second match against Denmark, raising major doubts over his fitness.

Luke Shaw was still absent from England training on Wednesday, dealing a blow to Gareth Southgate.

Man United defender Shaw has not played since February due to a hamstring injury but was still chosen by Southgate in the Three Lions squad for Euro 2024.

The 28-year-old is the only recognized left-back in the group and was expected to return against Denmark on Thursday.

However, given that he is still not training with his teammates with just over 24 hours to go until the clash against the Danes, Shaw will almost certainly not play and raises major doubts over his fitness for the tournament.

Instead of joining team training on Wednesday, Shaw continued following an individual program elsewhere.

It comes after Shaw did not take part in training alongside members of England’s non-playing squad on Monday following the Three Lions’ Euro 2024 opener against Serbia.

However, the left-back joined his team-mates in certain sessions last week and will continue to be monitored by staff.

Speaking before the game against Serbia, Southgate had given a positive update on Shaw’s fitness, saying: “Everyone is available.”

“We have a decision on whether it is possible to use Luke (Shaw) from the bench or not. But today everyone has trained and is available.”

Meanwhile, Mail Sport reported last week that the United defender was unlikely to be available to play against Serbia, but if all went to plan it was thought he could be named in the squad to face Denmark.

However, his absence on Wednesday is the latest defensive injury blow for Southgate.

Harry Maguire, who has been an ever-present for the Three Lions under Southgate, failed to prove his fitness for the tournament after failing to recover in time from a calf injury.

The Manchester United defender has not played since February, but took part in some sessions last week.

Lewis Dunk and John Stones suffered knocks, before Stones was forced to miss training last week due to illness.

Instead of Shaw, Kieran Trippier filled in at left-back against Serbia and is now expected to continue in that role against Denmark.

Shaw has earned 31 caps for England since his debut in 2014 and scored the first goal in England’s defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

However, he has been hampered by injuries over the past year, having only featured 12 times for United in the Premier League last season.