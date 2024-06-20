A lottery millionaire, 58, is banned from driving after crashing a new Mercedes bought with his £1.2million winnings into a bridge after a booze-filled day.

Britain’s biggest Postcode Lottery winner has been banned from driving after crashing the new Mercedes he bought with his £1.2million winnings after a day of drinking into a bridge.

Lottery millionaire Kevin Jones, 58, had drunk five cans of cider when he lost control and crashed off a bridge into a stream near the Welsh village of Llanbadarn Fynydd.

The top-of-the-range Mercedes, bought with his £1.2m profits, alerted police to the accident through its collision detection system.

Officers found the father of three slurred his speech and a breathalyzer test came back positive.

Jones became the Postcode Lottery’s biggest winner in January when he won £1,210,914 after buying three tickets.

Lottery millionaire Kevin Jones, 58, pictured with his old car before splurging on a Mercedes

Magistrates heard he has retired since winning the jackpot and lives off his investments, providing him with a “significant” weekly income.

Jones was giving his adult daughter a ride believing she was okay to drive after drinking dark fruit cider earlier that day.

Prosecutor James Sprunks said the car alerted police to the crash on the A483, near the village of Llanbadarn Fynydd.

He said: ‘The police received a call from Telematrix from the car speaking to the police station about an accident.

‘An officer who arrived first at the scene spoke to the accused, who was the owner of the Mercedes.

«There was an adult passenger and the car had ended up in a river after a sharp curve.

‘The accused was unsteady and slurred his speech; the officer formed the opinion that he was under the influence.

“A breathalyzer test came back positive and he was arrested.”

Jones, of Llandrindod Wells, Powys, admitted drink-driving and was banned from driving for 14 months. His breath test was 55 micrograms (the legal limit is 35).

Huw Williams, defending, said “ashamed and embarrassed” Jones was driving his daughter home to Llandrindod Wells at around 5.30pm when the car went through railings and landed in a stream.

Jones (pictured winning photo) claimed he was getting used to a new set of tires on the Mercedes and lost control of the rear of the car as it slid onto the bridge.

Williams said: “He told officers he had drunk between 4 and 5 cans of dark fruit cider earlier that day, between 11am and 12pm.”

He rarely drinks, but that morning he drank a little. Honestly, she didn’t think she would go over the limit.

Williams added: “He couldn’t correct it and crashed into the barriers and fell into the creek.” He suffered a mild concussion.

‘He co-operated with the police and told them: ‘I’m so sorry and thank you for doing a good job.’

The court heard the millionaire had attempted to compensate the owner for the damaged bridge railings.

Jones had 12 previous convictions for 20 offences, including several traffic offences, the last of which was in 1995.

He was fined £440 and told to pay a £176 surcharge and £85 costs; Jones said he would pay the full amount within 28 days.

Leaving the dock, he told Llandrindod Wells magistrates: “I would just like to say thank you and I am truly sorry.”

When he won the lottery earlier this year, Jones said he planned to buy a new car and go on a cruise to the Caribbean.