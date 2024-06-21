A landslide Labor victory could allow Keir Starmer to “manipulate the system” so that his party remains in power “forever”, warns Leveling Up secretary Michael Gove.

A landslide Labor victory could allow Sir Keir Starmer to “manipulate the system” and create a “forever government”, Michael Gove has warned.

The Leveling Up secretary said achieving a supermajority could encourage the Labor leader to revive his promise to give EU citizens the vote, along with his controversial plan to lower the voting age to 16.

The Conservatives have been rocked by a series of polls in recent days that point to a Tory wipeout.

One suggested the Conservatives would be reduced to just 53 seats, while the most favorable predicted they would win 155, less than half their current total.

Conservative strategists have quietly begun withdrawing resources from what were once considered safe places to focus on the safest ones.

Some candidates defending majorities of more than 10,000 votes have been warned that they will have to fend for themselves.

A landslide Labor victory could allow Sir Keir Starmer to “manipulate the system” and create a “forever government”, Michael Gove (pictured) has warned.

Sir Keir Starmer (pictured) could revive his promise to give EU citizens the right to vote, along with his controversial plan to lower the voting age to 16.

Rishi Sunak has also focused his visits on increasingly safer seats.

On a trip to Devon this week, he campaigned for former Attorney General Sir Geoffrey Cox, who won more than 60 per cent of the vote in 2019.

A Conservative source said: “Everyone can see the polls and obviously resources are adjusted accordingly.”

Gove said the Conservatives were clearly the losers and a Conservative victory seemed “overblown”.

But he urged voters not to hand Sir Keir unchecked power, telling Sky News: “What’s stopping you from giving votes to EU citizens, 16-year-olds and prisoners, and making sure that can they be a government forever?”

‘These are all things we know Labor have considered in the past. My concern is that they will use their power to entrench themselves.

He added: ‘As a general rule, democracy is best when it has a vigorous opposition and a strong, independent media.

“I don’t think Keir Starmer, based on his past, would appreciate a vigorous, independent media holding Labor to account.”

Rishi Sunak (pictured) has also focused his visits on increasingly safer seating.

On a trip to Devon this week, the First Minister (centre) campaigned for former attorney general Sir Geoffrey Cox (left), who won more than 60 per cent of the vote in 2019.

Gove blamed the brief reign of Liz Truss for the party’s woes, saying: “The reputation for sound economic management, which is essential to Conservative success, took a small hit in the period between Boris and Rishi.”

But he insisted there was still a “small chance” of a late resurgence.

“There are still a significant number of people who are undecided,” he said. ‘Will they all break for us? Experience suggests not, but you have to believe that it is possible.’

Jeremy Hunt has warned his children that he could lose his seat in next month’s general election.

The Chancellor said the race in his constituency was “too close.” He won the south west Surrey seat with a majority of just under 8,000 in 2019.

Following the boundary changes, it is fighting for the new seat of Godalming and Ash.

He told the Times CEO summit in London: “I’ve had the conversation with my children, I may not be an MP after the election, and that’s fine, that’s democracy.”