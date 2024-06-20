A killer stabbed a 74-year-old woman to death as she walked home from Lidl just hours after telling authorities he would murder a stranger if they did not separate him, a court hears.

A killer stabbed a pensioner to death in broad daylight just hours after telling authorities he would murder a stranger if he was not committed, a court heard.

Cameron Davis stabbed Lorna England, 74, at least twice in a park as she walked home after a routine shopping trip to Lidl to buy flour, the jury was told.

The pair, who had never met, tragically crossed paths at Ludwell Valley Park in Exeter, Devon, in February last year.

Just hours earlier, Davis, 31, from Exmouth, Devon, had been assessed by mental health workers and told them he would “kill anyone” if he was released.

After being told he would not be admitted, he left the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital around five hours after Lorna was murdered, buying two bottles of vodka and a kitchen knife along the way.

Lorna was then stabbed in the neck and heart and, despite the best efforts of horrified witnesses, was pronounced dead at the scene.

After a subsequent five-hour chase, Davis was arrested for Lorna’s murder and the court heard he told officers: “I fucking warned you, that’s why I did it.” I didn’t want to but none of you listened to me.

‘Why didn’t they listen to me at the hospital? The people at the hospital should pay for this.

“The last thing I wanted to do was scream for help.”

Davis admitted to manslaughter but denied murder because he claims he was suffering from an abnormality of mental function at the time.

Opening the case for the prosecution, Jo Martin KC said: “At approximately 3pm on Saturday 18 February 2023, Lorna England left her home for a walk in Ludwell Valley Park.

“She was a fit 74-year-old woman who liked to walk 10,000 steps and set out to walk across the park to Lidl to get some flour.

‘David, her husband of 52 years, decided to stay home. She arrived at Lidl around 3:30 p.m., made the purchase and with a small backpack on her back she started on the way home. It was a normal day.

‘What followed was something no one could imagine could happen on that cold February afternoon here in Exeter. No one except one man: defendant Cameron Davis.

‘Because at around 3.55pm in a wooded area of ​​Ludwell Valley Park, Cameron fatally attacked Lorna England with a knife; she died at the scene.

“You can be sure that Cameron Davis killed Lorna, someone he never met, as she pleaded guilty to killing her; he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.”

Location map of Ludwell Valley Park in Exeter, Devon, where Lorna was murdered by Cameron Davis

But Cameron Davis is accused of murder. The unlawful killing of someone with the intent to cause or cause serious bodily harm.

‘There is no doubt that Cameron Davis clearly intended to kill her or at least cause her really serious bodily harm.

“He stabbed her at least twice, once cutting her neck, which was not fatal in itself, but the other, a stab wound to the chest and heart to a depth of about 12cm, was fatal.”

“He also had very serious cuts on his hand when he had tried to defend himself.”

Ms Martin says the issue in the case for the jury to decide was whether he was so mentally ill at the time that his rational thinking or ability to control his actions was substantially impaired due to mental illness.

He said the prosecution’s case was that he had a “personality disorder” that “when combined with drug and alcohol abuse leads to a manipulative and angry man.”

“This case will focus largely on the psychic issue,” he added.

The court heard at the time that Davis was living in temporary accommodation and had been homeless on and off for a couple of years.

He was known for mental health services and spent time in prison.

He was supported by the housing support team and in January 2023 he started talking about ‘either killing himself or killing someone else’.

On January 28, two psychiatrists evaluated him and determined that it was not necessary to admit him. He immediately became angry with the doctors, Martin told the jury.

His housing team gave him seven days’ notice to leave.

At 4.41am on the morning of Lorna’s death, Cameron Davis called the police and said that unless he was arrested, he was going to get petrol and set fire to his accommodation to commit suicide.

He said he had overdosed on Valium and the ambulance service was dispatched shortly after 5:30 a.m.

Mrs Martin added: “The police arrived at the same time. Ambulance staff found him sitting on the pavement. “He said he wanted to burn down his flat and was going to kill someone if he was discharged that day.

“He said he had committed other crimes in the past and always got away with it.

“He told the ambulance crew he wanted help with his mental health and said if they discharged him he would kill anyone.”

Lorna died at the scene (pictured) despite desperate attempts by the public and paramedics to save her.

Davis was taken to hospital and treated at around 11am by mental health services and again talked about how he was going to kill someone.

“He said that although he knew his thoughts were wrong, he quite enjoyed them,” Mrs Martin added.

“They told him that if he did anything it would be a premeditated crime – his response – the police could never blame him for anything.

‘The decision was made that it was not necessary to admit him to hospital. When they told him to get up, he put on his jacket and left the hospital.

The jury heard that he then went to a shop to buy several items, including a bottle of vodka, and then went to Lidl, where he bought another bottle and a large kitchen knife.

He is later seen on CCTV walking through Ludwell Park and ending up at the back of Wonford Sports Centre.

At one point, a staff member came out and spoke to him and he told her that he intended to hang himself.

At one point he walked into Wonford Sports Center and asked if he could make a phone call and called his mother for about ten minutes.

After the stabbing, a dog walker coming from the other direction said he saw the altercation and “heard a woman scream and fall to the ground.”

He dialed 999 at 3.58pm and shouted for help to other people in the park.

Ms Martin added: “Immediately afterwards there was confusion, other members of the public arrived at the scene and did everything they could to help Lorna.”

The air ambulance arrived but Lorna was pronounced dead at 4:44 p.m.

A chase was then launched for Davis and he was eventually arrested at 9.30pm sitting outside a bank in Exeter city centre.

He then made a series of comments about blaming others for not heeding his warnings.

The court heard he said: “She didn’t die, please tell me she didn’t die, I didn’t know she died, f*** it, I can’t live with that.”

The trial continues.