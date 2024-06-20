A horrified man wakes up in hospital to discover that doctors have removed his genitals after being “tricked” into a sex-change operation amid a bizarre land dispute in India.

Police in India are investigating an incident in which a horrified man woke up in hospital to discover he had been “tricked” into having a sex change operation as part of a bizarre land-grab attempt.

The 20-year-old man from the village of Sanjak in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, known only as Mujahid, accused another man, Omprakash, of tricking him into believing he had an urgent medical problem that needed to be resolved.

After going to Muzaffarnagar Medical College, a team of trained doctors operated on him on June 3.

After surgery, Mujahid woke up to find that surgeons had removed his genitals. NDTV reported.

“When I regained consciousness, they told me I had changed from a boy to a girl,” Mujahid said.

The grieving man alleged the incident was the culmination of a two-year campaign of threats and harassment by Omprakash, but the extent of their relationship remains unknown.

The 20-year-old man, known only as Mujahid, went under the knife at Muzaffarnagar Medical College (pictured)

Omprakash allegedly told Mujahid that he would now have to live with him as he would be ostracized by his friends and family.

He also allegedly threatened to shoot Mujahid’s father and confiscate his share of the family land.

‘He said, ‘I changed you from a man to a woman and now you have to live with me.’ I have prepared a lawyer and arranged a court marriage for you. Now I will shoot your father and the land that belongs to you will be named after me and then I will sell it and go to Lucknow,’ Mujahid recalled.

But instead of being expelled by their local community, workers from a local farmers’ union staged a protest at the medical college, calling for immediate legal and criminal action against Omprakash and the doctors involved.

Local police have since arrested Omprakash and are said to be investigating the doctors involved.

Mujahid’s family has also filed a lawsuit, claiming that his life has been severely affected by the horrific incident.

“All allegations made by the family and protesters will be thoroughly investigated and appropriate legal action will be taken against those found guilty,” said Muzaffarnagar police officer Ramashish Yadav.