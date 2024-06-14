A heartbroken husband reveals breast cancer campaigner Kate Rackham’s daughters, aged nine and 11, arrived at his bedside moments after her death, as he says “she lived her life exactly the way she wanted”.

The heartbroken husband of a breast cancer campaigner revealed his daughters arrived at his mother’s bedside moments after her death, saying she “lived her life exactly the way she wanted.”

Kate Rackham, who was diagnosed with incurable estrogen receptor breast cancer at the age of 39, died Wednesday surrounded by her family.

Her husband, Mark Rackham, a pub owner in Manchester, shared the news of his wife’s death on social media and said their two daughters, Nancy, nine, and Ruby, 11, arrived just after her death.

She told how Kate’s stepfather Brian had “rushed out” to pick up his children before her death, but they did not arrive in time to say goodbye.

The 46-year-old teacher from Morecambe, Lancashire, announced her own death on social media after a seven-year battle with the disease, telling her 22,000 followers on X: “If you’re reading this, I’ve died.”

Mother-of-two Kate Rackham wrote a heartbreaking final message to announce her own death.

Kate is survived by her husband Mark and their two children, Nancy, nine, and Ruby, 11.

Ms Rackham was diagnosed with incurable estrogen receptor breast cancer at the age of 39.

In his last post he wrote: ‘If you are reading this, I have died but don’t cry for me.’ I’ve lived my life on my own terms, the way I wanted.’

Her husband Mark said: “I’m incredibly sad to have to tell you that Kate died yesterday (Wednesday) at around 1.25pm.”

‘She was peaceful at the end and, according to her wishes, was surrounded by me, her sister Caroline, her mother Christine, my mother Angela and the Reverend Huw performing the last rites prayers. Brian, her stepfather, ran out to find Ruby and Nancy, who arrived moments after she had gone to say goodbye.

‘It meant that he lived his life exactly the way he wanted and that he had done and achieved almost everything he set out to do. On behalf of her, the rest of the family and I thank you all for your continued and loving support.”

During her illness, she shared updates with her followers and helped create the Fighting to be Heard charity to raise awareness of incurable cancers.

His final agonizing message yesterday morning read: “If you are reading this, it means I have died.”

‘But don’t cry for me. I have lived my life on my own terms, the way I wanted to.

‘I joined X because I needed an outlet, what I got was so much more.

‘You made me feel validated in my feelings and much less alone. Thank you.’

Her brother-in-law, Carl Rackham, added that Kate was “the most incredibly selfless and brave woman I have ever met.”

“If I were only half the person she was and only did half the selfless things she bravely did with her life, I would be happy knowing that I had a positive impact on the world, but Kate went above and beyond in everything.” “. of always thinking of others before herself,’ she wrote.

Kate was a Year 3 teacher at St Joseph’s RC Primary School in Reddish. To pay tribute to her, the school issued a statement recognizing her “remarkable fight” against the disease.

It said: “Kate put up a remarkable fight against cancer, defying all medical odds and fought until the end. I saw Kate last week, who remained determined and in good spirits, as always.

Kate Rackham died aged 46 on Wednesday and is survived by her husband Mark and daughters Nancy (right) and Ruby (left).

Kate’s husband Mark, a pub owner in Manchester, said his wife “lived her life exactly the way she wanted”.

Tragically, Kate’s two daughters did not arrive in time to say a final goodbye to their mother when she died on Wednesday.

Kate’s husband Mark shared a photo of his wife and thanked his followers for their support.

Thousands of tributes have poured in on social media since his death was announced. He helped set up the charity Fighting to be Heard to raise awareness of the condition.

‘Staff are understandably devastated and we know many of our families and children will be too.

‘We have agreed to speak to the children on Monday with Father Damien and some grief counselors present, in case any of the children get angry. You may also want to talk about this with your child at home.

“I know Kate was overwhelmed by the support she received from our families for the staff-sponsored walk in March and I want to thank them for that.”

Her husband, owner of The Barking Dog pub in Urmston, Manchester, also thanked his staff for “keeping the pub in top condition” while he cared for Kate over the past few months.

Her friend Lauren Zawadzki said: “I’m absolutely devastated that my friend Kate Rackham managed to dance with the stars in the sky.”

‘Kate is an inspiration to everyone and I know she lives on in her beautiful daughters and her husband Mark. Through it all, her smile, her love for music and dancing came first and she was a pleasure to be with.”

Kate was first diagnosed with stage 3 estrogen receptor invasive ductal carcinoma in 2016 and underwent surgery to remove a 6.5cm tumor from her left breast.

However, later tests showed that the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes and “they threw all the treatments at me,” she says: this meant a mastectomy, lymph node removal, chemotherapy and radiotherapy, “which was exhausting, like having the worse”. hangover and flu simultaneously’.

But soon after, Kate’s cancer returned and recurred in her bones and liver.

He previously told the BBC his diagnosis came as a “massive shock” and spoke of his “huge” struggles with hair loss while undergoing chemotherapy.

“It’s very hard to lose your hair. It’s not just about losing your hair, but also losing your eyelashes and eyebrows,” she told BBC Radio 5 Live.

He last gave an update on his health on June 7 in which he apologized for the “lack of communication.”

“That’s the difference between looking like you’re rocking a bald head and looking like you’re getting chemotherapy.”

He last shared a health update on June 7 in which he apologized for his “lack of communication recently.”

“And then hearing the words: ‘there’s nothing more we can do,'” he wrote. “I needed some time.”

And he added: ‘Now I am at home, where I want to be. With Mark (her husband) and the girls. Surrounded by love, family and friends. Everyone is coming together and I have a lot of support. Despite everything, I feel blessed.”

Kate previously told her social media followers that she feared she would never see her children start high school.

Sharing a photo of her two daughters on their first day of the school year in September, the activist said she was “so happy to be halfway there.” after her eldest son began his seventh year.

Thousands of tributes have poured in on social media since his death was announced, including from Nicola Nuttall, whose daughter Laura died from brain cancer at the age of 23.

She wrote: “Heartbroken we have lost this truly incredible woman.

‘Kate really knew how to live, she wanted to go up Pendle but she wouldn’t wait for the weather to improve because she knew better than anyone the value of a single day. We almost got lost, but it was great, I’m so glad we met.’

Her friend Kathryn Orr said: “I can’t find the right words right now other than Kate was extraordinary in every way.” She gave everything to life and everything she loved.

‘I loved her and will miss her dearly.

‘There are not many people in life who are loved beyond measure. Kate was.

The charity she helped found, Fighting to be Heard Foundation, issued a statement saying: “It is with immense sadness that we share the passing of our founder and trustee, Kate Rackham.”

‘Today we share the post from her husband, Mark Rackham, as we try to find words that are appropriate for our remarkable Kate, it is very difficult to convey what she meant to all of us and the community she selflessly served.

‘Today we take time to reflect and appreciate our memories and how lucky we all were to have her in our lives.

“We send all our love to Mark, Caroline, his mom, Brian, the girls and all his family and friends.”

Former Olympian Sharron Davies wrote: “Sad to read this, she seems like a wonderful young woman.” I lost one of my best friends to breast cancer over ten years ago. We must do more. Be attentive. Keep checking.’