A grieving woman compares her mother’s burial to a Monty Python sketch after staff asked if it was okay to just scatter the ashes so they didn’t have to dig a hole.

A grieving daughter compared her mother’s burial to a Monty Python sketch after crematorium staff ruined the ceremony.

Peggy Whitworth’s dying wish was to be buried next to her beloved husband Ken, but when her family arrived to say their final goodbye, the crematorium was not prepared.

The staff did not prepare the burial site and instead asked the family to “scatter” the ashes over the site.

When told no, the staff member dug a shallow hole, meaning the ashes spilled down to ground level as he pitifully tried to roll a patch of grass over them.

94-year-old daughter Claire Mills revealed the process became increasingly ridiculous and, as it progressed, became more reminiscent of a comedy sketch.

Peggy Whitworth’s drawing (pictured) was compared to a Monty Python sketch done by her daughter, who says crematorium staff were completely unprepared.

The 94-year-old’s dying wish was to be buried next to her beloved husband Ken (pictured at their wedding).

Claire, her sister, niece and nephew attended the ceremony at Poole Crematorium in Dorset following her mother’s death in April.

However, the grieving daughter, along with family members who had made the 107-mile journey from London, were stunned when staff had no record of her appointment.

Claire, 55, a manager from Poole, said: ‘We organized the funeral through Tappers.

‘Mum wanted her ashes buried with Dad, so Tappers contacted BCP Council to find out where Dad’s ashes were and arranged the burial for us.

“It took them a couple of chases to get proper confirmation.”

The 55-year-old explained that they had booked the appointment for 2.15pm on June 7 and were even told to arrive ten minutes early.

However, upon arrival, they were greeted by an empty office and unprepared staff.

‘We went to the office and rang the bell but no one came, we looked around but there was no one.

‘Finally a woman came into the office at 2.20pm and when we told her why we were there she just looked at us blankly.

Then he took out the ashes and asked, “What are you doing with them?” We explained to her that we were there for the funeral and she said they had no record of that.

Claire branded the experience “unprofessional” and revealed the staff member was on the phone to the council to ask where Peggy’s husband was resting.

“About ten minutes later I still hadn’t discovered anything and I remembered I had an email from Tappers with the reference to where Dad was buried,” he said.

“Then he asked if we wanted mom’s ashes to actually be put on the ground or if we could spread them on the grass.

‘I said ‘are you kidding me?’ She left the office with a shovel and went down to the putting green to dig a hole.

‘As we walked, she said she was sorry they had had a lot of computer problems and that a lot of customers’ information had gone wrong.

‘We didn’t really need to hear about it since we’re on our way to saying goodbye.

“It was a very hard hole and when my nephew was pouring out the ashes, it became clear that the hole was not deep enough.

Realizing that the ashes were going to emerge beyond the grass level, the staff member attempted to place some grass on top.

However, her grieving daughter Claire Mills (pictured) was shocked when Poole Crematorium had no record of her appointment for her mother’s burial.

Staff did not know where his father was buried and even asked if they could spread his mother’s ashes on top so they did not have to dig a hole (pictured: Poole Crematorium).

‘At that moment we felt like we were in a Monty Python comedy sketch. “My sister and I looked at each other and shook our heads,” he added.

‘The woman said, “Someone will come later and fix it.” We just wanted it all to be over, we thought about what will happen next. It was simply a farce.

“It was supposed to be a touching farewell, mom and dad together again, and it just got completely ruined.

‘They should have been prepared, with a hole already dug when we got there. We all cried, it just wasn’t what we wanted.’

Kate Langdown, Environment Director at BCP Council, said: ‘Our dedicated team at BCP Bereavement Care enables around three and a half thousand cremations to take place each year, including over 600 burials or scattering of ashes.

‘Each ceremony is equally important and we aim to carry out each one with dignity and respect.

“On this occasion, an oversight in the cremation procedures caused the staff to delay in preparing the place for these ashes.

“This should not have happened and we sincerely apologize to the family for the distress we felt as a result.”