A gang of thugs “tortured and killed a defenseless duck with a catapult in the river” as horrified locals call for the devices to be banned following a series of attacks.

A group of thugs allegedly tortured and killed a duck with a catapult in the latest incident in a disturbing series of attacks in which locals called for action.

Onlookers watched in horror as the group of youths targeted defenseless birds in the River Medway in Maidstone, Kent.

Concerned locals saw the youths, believed to be aged between 11 and 15, shoot a duck before kicking it and throwing it against a wall.

Photos after the group fled show the lifeless duck floating in the river, while a pigeon was also attacked and found dead nearby.

Disgusted locals are now calling for catapults to be banned after a series of incidents against animals across the county.

Gemma, a local mother, was preparing to go kayaking with her partner and daughter on the River Medway when she saw the eight children targeting the duck.

“To my horror, I saw these guys with catapults,” said the 41-year-old, originally from Elephant and Castle in central London.

“It was quite a distance, but my mouth was open and I was thinking, ‘Oh my God, what am I seeing?’

‘This poor duck was flapping its wings. They held him by his feet while others kicked him and threw him against the wall.

“I got really angry: how can you do this to a living being?”

Gemma claimed the birds regularly perch on the walkway and are therefore “easy targets” for catapult-wielding thugs.

He immediately reported the incident to the police, but both the duck and a pigeon that was also attacked died.

“They tortured them in front of everyone,” said the mother of two. “It was like they had tunnel vision: They didn’t care who was around.”

“Honestly, the first thing I thought was, ‘I don’t want to be here anymore. I don’t want to live here.'”

Gemma later posted a warning on Facebook which sparked dozens of angry comments from sympathetic locals.

Wendy Burniston-Jones also witnessed the attack by the bullies, who she said appeared to be between 11 and 15 years old.

‘They passed in front of us making quite a noise. There was a lot of screaming and at first I didn’t think anything of it.

‘Two of them who had catapults began shooting at the pigeons.

“Everyone laughed and, as soon as they saw that they were being watched, they put their weapons in their pants.”

Burniston-Jones said she would like to see catapults banned, asking: “Why do people need them?”

‘I would like catapults to be made illegal.

“The police should have the power to confiscate and remove that item from children.”

Although it is not illegal to buy or transport a catapult, causing unnecessary suffering to an animal is an offense under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

Maidstone Green Party councilor Rachel Rodwell lives on the River Medway and believes people have been attacking wildlife there for years.

“It’s not just that area that’s affected,” he said. ‘We have also seen small numbers of ducks and geese at East Farleigh and Allington.

“The problem is that people see this, call the police and when the culprits arrive they are already gone. It is a senseless and absolutely horrible killing.

But Cllr Rodwell said it was not just wildlife that was targeted by young people with catapults.

“As sailors, we are very anxious,” he added. ‘They have catapulted me and my house has been stoned.

‘Today, many children and parents do not have empathy for wildlife. These incidents increase on holidays and during the summer period.

“We have been speaking to the local officer and hope to increase police presence in the area.

“If you see something like this happening, report it immediately to 101.”

A Kent Police spokesperson said of the incident: “We were called at 3.35pm on Sunday 9 June to reports that a group of youths near Fremlin Walk, Maidstone, had been seen shooting a catapult at a duck in the river Medway.

“Officers attended and carried out a search of the area but were unable to locate any suspects.”

MailOnline previously reported that cities and towns are being terrorized by slingshot-wielding children who film themselves abusing animals to post on social media.

Residents say they are seeing “more and more” anti-social behavior lately and some believe it is due to a new trend on social media.

Pensioners say they are too afraid to go for walks alone and animals from cats to swans have been brutally injured.

In Maidstone, a family was left devastated after their pet peacock was shot more than 20 times with slingshots and catapults and brutally killed.

The bird, named River, was brutally killed and the young people responsible went a step further to warn the family “you will be next.”

But this is just the latest in an alarming rise in catapult-related attacks by young people across the UK.

In 2018, a total of 80 gun-related offenses were recorded in Kent, double the number in 2017.

And according to data obtained by KentOnline, 12 incidents of catapult attacks were recorded in the vicinity of Tunbridge Wells in 2022, and five last year.

The peaceful town of Godstone has been plagued by catapult demons, who have been seen prowling the area at random times of the day to intimidate residents, destroy homes, and harm wildlife.

An 82-year-old widow, who we are not naming to protect her identity, said: “People are terrified. It’s appalling. Catapults that shoot ball bearings and things like that are hugely dangerous.

They damaged church stained glass windows, attacked mourners at a funeral and blinded a swan. He could have easily been a little boy. It’s not worth thinking about.

Catapult attacks have plagued the town at random since 2018, with perpetrators targeting homes and cars.

But in the last year the rate of attacks has skyrocketed and many residents say police inaction is emboldening criminals.

“It’s turning into a nightmare,” one woman said. “We are doing everything we can to help the police, but they don’t seem to listen to us.”