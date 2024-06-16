A furious mother confronted Keir Starmer and demanded he tell her son why he was “ruining his education” with Labour’s proposed policy of imposing VAT on private schools.

A furious mother confronted Sir Keir Starmer and demanded he tell her son why he was “ruining his education” with Labour’s proposed policy of imposing VAT on private schools.

Veteran Marie Gardner, who served almost 25 years in the armed forces, said she may have to send her son to a different school if Labor is elected and goes ahead with its 20 per cent tax raid plans.

The mother-of-two from Oxfordshire told Sir Keir during his visit to Portsmouth on June 5 that “your proposed tax is the only thing keeping me up at night,” she said. Telegraph reports.

“Look my son in the eye and explain to him why he is about to ruin his chances of receiving an education in which he is thriving,” Mrs. Gardner added.

His son studies at Pinewood School, in south Oxfordshire, where tuition costs £22,000 a year.

Gardner said Sir Keir’s team arranged a 15-minute meeting between her, her son, the Labor leader, and his private office boss, Jill Cuthbertson, in which Gardner reiterated her concerns and Sir Keir said he would “reflect” on them. . .

She reportedly said her family was giving up vacations and replacing the family car so she could pay her son’s private school fees and watch him “flourish and grow” at private school.

Gardner also warned that imposing VAT on private schools would negatively impact state schools which she said are already “at capacity” and would be “oversubscribed and pushed to extremes” under Labour’s plans.

But Sir Keir reportedly told Mrs Gardner that the tax would actually fund 6,500 new state school teachers as part of Labour’s plan to raise £1.5bn from the tax raid to fund these new teachers, as well as a reform of Ofsted.

This comes as the headmistress of the private school Sir Keir Starmer’s wife attended has branded Labour’s plans to charge VAT on its tuition fees as “extremely short-sighted”.

Lady Victoria went to Channing School in Highgate, north London, which costs £23,970 a year for third-year students and £26,490 for final-year students, before studying law.

If VAT is charged, the extra 20 per cent would leave parents with a daughter in Channing aged four and over with a bill on top of current rates of around £70,600.

Headteacher Lindsey Hughes wrote in her local newspaper, the Hampstead and Highgate Express: “Charging parents with VAT would make our education unaffordable for some and risk their children having to leave school.”

‘This would cause significant disruption to children forced to leave school, but there should be even more concern about the ability of local public schools to absorb the resulting increase in pupil numbers.

“This would come not only from Channing, but also from other independent schools in the area.”

Sir Keir previously said the closure of private schools had “nothing to do” with his policy of charging them 20 per cent VAT.

Downham Preparatory School in Norfolk (pictured), founded 40 years ago, will have to close its doors to pupils, many of whom have special educational needs.

Answering questions at a campaign event in Bury earlier this month, the Labor leader said: ‘I have seen a number of reports about private schools closing. When you look at the details, it has nothing to do with Labor Party policy.

‘In fact, I think hundreds of private schools have closed in the last 14 years. And it’s about time that was thrown into the mix when these stories are told.’

Downham Preparatory School in Norfolk, where almost a third of pupils have special needs, said it would close next month.

The headteacher of the prep school blamed Labour’s policy of imposing the tax for the decision to close due to financial pressures.

Elizabeth Laffeaty-Sharpe said the school, which charges half the national average, would have been forced to pass the tax on to “ordinary parents like plumbers and electricians”.

She told the Telegraph: ‘We won’t be the only ones. There will be more following us. “Small schools just can’t survive this.”

The Independent Schools Council (ISC) suggested Downham Prep School was a typical example of the smaller schools that will fall victim to Labour’s tax proposals.

The Labor Party has insisted it will apply VAT “immediately” to private school fees if it wins the July 4 election.

Parents and headteachers fear the 20 per cent tax will lead to an exodus of pupils as families struggle to pay fees and enter the state sector.

According to the Institute for Fiscal Studies, up to 40,000 children could be kicked out of private schools and into state schools due to Labour’s plans, costing the taxpayer up to £300m a year.