A friend of Jay Slater is urging British police to join the search for a missing teenager in Tenerife amid frustration at slow progress by Spanish police.

The friend of missing teenager Jay Slater has urged British police to join the search in Tenerife amid frustration at the slow progress by Spanish police.

Jay’s family and friends have said they are “exhausted beyond words” as the desperate search in Tenerife enters its fifth day.

Helicopters, rescue dogs and drones were used during the search for Jay, 19, who was last heard from calling his friend Lucy Law on Monday morning.

Mr Slater, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, went missing after trying to walk back to his accommodation after missing a bus.

Her friend Lucy Law, 18, has criticized local Spanish police for “not doing a good enough job” in finding the missing Briton.

Search teams today paid close attention to a river called Barranco Madre del Agua at the bottom of a ravine, where personnel carefully searched with sticks among fallen dead palm trees.

The family and friends of missing teenager Jay Slater say they are “exhausted beyond words” as the desperate search in Tenerife enters its fifth day.

Slater’s mother, Debbie Duncan, who flew to Tenerife on Tuesday, said searching for her son was “an absolute nightmare”.

Her friend Lucy Law has asked British police to help with the investigation.

June Duncan, grandmother of the missing Jay Slater, spoke of fears for her grandson

A police officer watches over the town of Masca, Tenerife, as the search continues on June 21.

Emergency workers near the town of Masca, Tenerife, as the search enters its fifth day.

Rescuers gather as they continue to search for Jay on June 21.

Emergency workers near the town of Masca, Tenerife, on June 21.

‘We have to do everything ourselves because the Spanish police are not doing a good enough job. They don’t even speak English. “It’s been a very slow process here, so we need the British police to come out and help them,” he said. The times.

In a post on the ‘Jay Slater Missing’ Facebook page, group administrator Rachel Louise Harg said Mr Slater’s family and friends were in a ‘living nightmare’.

She said: ‘Unfortunately, there is no update for anyone.

‘I’m struggling to find the words right now, but all I can say is that we are still searching and everyone is doing everything they can.

“We are exhausted beyond words, I just can’t say anything else, I wish I could.”

‘I wish this would end now, this living nightmare.

‘Searches are ongoing and we remain positive.

‘Thank you all for supporting and helping, we can’t thank you more, much love.’

Her friend Lucy Law called on British police to help with the investigation and criticized local efforts.

She said she wants to “bring him home to his family.”

“That’s all we want, all we need,” he said. the BBC.

On Friday, search and rescue personnel joined officers from the island’s Civil Guard near the town of Masca, where they appeared to concentrate on a specific area of ​​overgrown land.

Jay Slater, from Oswaldtwistle in Lancashire, traveled to the Canary Islands for a music festival with his friend Lucy and another friend last week.

Jay is seen in this image shared on his friend Lucy’s social media days before he disappeared.

A MailOnline graphic detailing the timeline of events from Jay attending the three-day NRG festival to his location when his phone went dead at around 8.50am on Monday.

Some officers used binoculars to survey the landscape before heading toward the base of the hillside.

On Thursday, a helicopter flew over the Teno Rural Park, in the south of the Spanish island, while search teams followed several trails in the area.

Images released by the Civil Guard on Thursday showed the views from the helicopter as it traveled over the hillside.

The video, posted on the force’s X account, showed officers searching bushes and overgrown fields with dogs.

The journey from Mr Slater’s last known location to his accommodation would have taken around 11 hours on foot.

The search area was quiet on Friday, with only a handful of police cars parked in Teno Rural Park.

Ms Law, who attended the NRG music festival with Mr Slater, said he called her about 8.30am on Monday and told her he was “lost in the mountains, not aware of his surroundings, He desperately needed a drink and his phone was on 1%’.

Sniffer dogs were deployed in the search for Jay Slater in north-west Tenerife on June 19.

The search mission has entered its fifth day. In the photo: Rescuers on June 19.

Slater’s mother, Debbie Duncan, who flew to Tenerife on Tuesday, said searching for her son was “an absolute nightmare”.

Ms Duncan told ITV News: “He is the life and soul, he is a beautiful boy.”

Slater was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, shorts, sneakers and a black bag.

Since then, a fundraiser organized by Ms Law to “bring Jay Slater home” has received more than £23,500 in donations.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has been reported missing in Spain and are in contact with local authorities.”

Today the search for the missing 19-year-old teenager in Tenerife continues for the fifth day.

Friends and family have flown to the Canary Islands to join the search for Jay, who has not been seen or heard from since Monday.

His last known location was in the mountainous area of ​​the Teno Rural Park, about 10 hours away from his accommodation in the southern part of the island.

A GoFundMe set up yesterday has raised £23,723 as of this morning.

Police, using a helicopter, sniffer dogs and a drone, as well as mountain rescue units, have been scouring the countryside near an Airbnb where he went with two British men.

The isolated country house was an hour’s drive from the popular Playa de Los Américas in the south of Tenerife, in the town of Masca, 30 kilometers away.

Speaking from the family home in Oswaldtwistle, Jay’s stepfather Andy Watson said the teenager was reluctant to go on holiday.

He said Jay’s friends had “convinced him to go” and his mother Debbie added that he “wasn’t really interested.”

She told ITV that, looking back, she wished she hadn’t “encouraged” him.