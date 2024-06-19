A fraudster who used her job at Lloyds Bank as cover to trick friends and family, including her own brother, into investing in a £500,000 bogus shares scheme, is sentenced to four years in prison.

A fraudster who used her job at Lloyds Bank as a “cover” to trick friends and family into investing in a bogus share scheme has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Debt-ridden Annabelle Allan, 29, even defrauded her own brother by taking out personal loans in his name, Bradford Crown Court heard.

While out on bail for a previous crime, he embarked on a third type of fraud after getting a job at a car sales company.

Allan began offending in 2017, when he was said to be struggling with his own debts.

He was still committing crimes in May last year when he obtained more than £37,000 from customers who thought they were buying vehicles.

Prosecutor Marte Alnaes said Allan accrued more than £16,600 in debts in his brother’s name, leading to a judgment being made against him at the County Court.

Annabelle Allan, 29, (pictured) defrauded her own brother by taking out personal loans in his name, Bradford Crown Court heard.

He said his brother had spent months trying to “clear his name” and he had no choice but to support the police in prosecuting his sister.

Between 2017 and 2019, Allan also used his IT role at a Lloyds Bank data center to devise a “detailed and compelling” fake shares scheme before encouraging family, friends and acquaintances to invest in it.

During that period, Allan was said to have made just under £500,000, but almost £330,000 had been “recycled” to investors.

The court heard that some victims had also been reimbursed by Lloyds Bank, but there was still an unaccounted sum of £167,796.40.

Allan was said to have forged signatures and sent investors fake letters purporting to be from the police or lawyers.

Lloyds Bank investigated Allan’s activities in early 2019 and after being suspended she was dismissed four months later.

One of Allan’s victims said he had given the defendant his life savings and that the defendant had shown no remorse, only “crocodile tears.”

Bradford Crown Court (pictured) heard that Lloyds Bank had refunded some victims but there was still an unaccounted sum of £167,796.40.

After police began their investigation into Allan’s frauds, she was released on bail.

But last May he used his position at a car sales company to advertise vehicles and extract payments from three unsuspecting customers totaling £37,676.

Allan’s lawyer, Gurdit Singh, said Allan fell into a “vicious cycle of debt” after taking out a payday loan when he was 18.

Singh said Allan had expressed genuine remorse and acknowledged the significant impact on his victims.

Singh said that, in fact, some of the victims had submitted character references on behalf of his client and claimed there were great prospects for rehabilitation.

But Recorder Bryan Cox KC said Allan, who admitted fraud, had demonstrated persistence and a considerable degree of sophistication in his offending.

Jailing Allan, he told him: ‘You abused your position at Lloyds and set up a convincing false Lloyds share scheme.

“You used that scheme to extract money from friends, family and other people you knew and effectively used your job as cover.”