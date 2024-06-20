A former soldier who was jailed for kissing a fellow soldier in the 1980s becomes one of the first gay veterans to have his ceremonial cap badge returned.

A former soldier who was jailed for kissing a fellow soldier in the 1980s has become one of the first gay veterans to have his ceremonial badge returned.

Rifleman Stephen Close, 61, was court-martialed, disgracefully discharged, jailed and placed on the sex offenders register for having a homosexual relationship with a fellow soldier.

But earlier this week he was invited to the Royal Fusiliers regiment headquarters at the Tower of London to once again receive his military cap and badge, 40 years after his discharge.

Mr Close, from Salford, Greater Manchester, said: “It was a proud moment for me. “It took me a lifetime but it came and it has given me closure.

“I served alongside my brother, he said during my court martial that he loves me and that I am a rifleman and always will be, no matter what they said there.

“He was at my ceremony and had a tear in his eye.”

Fusilier Steve Close receives his beret and hackle from Major General Jon Swift, Regimental Colonel of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers.

The 61-year-old was discharged from the army after being charged with gross indecency and jailed for six months.

Close was stationed in Berlin in 1983 when a colleague reported him for kissing a fellow soldier on a night out.

The couple were questioned and had DNA samples taken before being paraded around the military base in front of their colleagues.

Close and his partner served time in separate prisons and never saw each other again.

While in prison, Close was forced to wear a red ribbon to distinguish him from guards and other inmates.

He said: ‘I went out with some friends and ended up in one of their rooms.

‘They shared their room with another soldier who I found attractive. I was still a virgin at the time, not that it was normal.

“We started chatting and there was a bit of chemistry and we started kissing.

‘He suggested we go somewhere more private and we went into another room.

“We thought his roommate had collapsed, but that wasn’t the case and he saw us kissing and reported us.

‘I suffered from anxiety for a long time. It was really frustration, it took a toll on my mental health.

‘It wasn’t just the judicial process, it was the total abandonment by my military colleagues, who knew who I was. That hurts.’

Homosexuality was decriminalized in 1967, but remained a crime in the armed forces until 1994.

And the ban on homosexuals serving in the British army was not lifted until 2000.

Upon his release from prison, Mr. Close’s conviction remained on his civil criminal record.

He was therefore registered as a sex offender and was unable to work with children or vulnerable people until he received a royal pardon in 2013.

Pictured: Royal Fusiliers Regiment ceremonial cap badge

Close was pardoned the same year as computer pioneer and codebreaker Alan Turing, after years of campaigning.

The 61-year-old added: “In Nazi Germany, gays had to wear pink triangles, I had to wear a red ribbon.”

‘In 2012, I was contacted by Greater Manchester Police to investigate crimes. I had to give a DNA sample because I was a sex offender.

‘Finally, after pressure from Peter Tatchell, the police erased my DNA.

“I received a royal pardon in 2013 and my record was expunged, but at that time I was already 50 years old.”

Restoring cap badges to discharged service personnel was one of the recommendations made by an independent review of LGBTQ veterans last year.

Close said that for years he had felt “too embarrassed” to attend memorial events and had found it “too painful” to attend regimental reunions.

He added: “That day there were many people in the room who came in after the ban was lifted.

‘My battalion has been very proud to recruit LGBT recruits to show that they are openly accepting of homosexuals.

‘I encourage any young gay person to join the army now, but it has taken a while.

‘Even a few years after the ban was lifted I wouldn’t have done it, but now I would.

“People are accepting it more and more, over time it will become the norm, it’s a good thing.”