A florist hires a ‘chief emotion translator’ to tackle the thorny issue of expressing feelings… after research found more than a third of people leave notes accompanying flowers blank

An online florist has hired a “chief emotion translator” to help Brits express their feelings to their loved ones.

Research found that more than a third of people struggle with writer’s block when sending flowers to friends and family, so they end up leaving the card blank.

Senders say they are afraid of writing the wrong thing and can’t find the right words to express how they feel.

In a bid to create stronger emotional connections and combat loneliness, flower delivery company Interflora UK has hired a specialist to help customers speak from the heart.

The firm has hired poet and writer Chloe Laws as its “chief emotion translator” to encourage people to open up.

It comes after a survey by the company found that 88 per cent of customers struggle to share how they feel due to social anxiety.

Of those surveyed, 36 percent find it difficult to find the right words and 33 percent are afraid of making mistakes.

And emotional writer’s block makes it harder to develop deeper relationships.

According to Interflora research, the average person has 8.6 people in their social circle, but only feels a meaningful connection with 56 percent, or about five of them.

But that’s not because people are cold and insensitive. In fact, research has shown the opposite.

Most respondents said they would like to express their emotions better and make more meaningful connections.

Laws said: “Most of us feel lots of emotions all the time, but we struggle to put them into words: they exist in our heads, through imagined conversations and daydreams.”

‘Tapping into emotional intelligence and learning to successfully tell people what they mean to you is the key to having deeper, more satisfying relationships.

‘There is no secret trick, just practice.

‘Take small steps to be more expressive, like hugging your parents; sending your best friend a text telling her you love her; call someone you are proud of; or send flowers to someone you are thinking of.

Suggestions for saying sorry include “you didn’t deserve how I treated you and I’ll show you how sorry I am in the future.”

The florist shared ways to tell someone you’re proud of them by saying, “I’m made for you!” Well done’ or ‘I never doubted you for a moment’.

And to say ‘I love you’ in style, he recommended telling your partner ‘you are the love of my life – always have been, always will be’.

For those looking for an ironic way to say those three special words, it is suggested to write a humorous message such as “I would pause FIFA for you” or “Roses are red, violets are blue, Ryan Gosling is married, So I I will agree with you.

Some suggestions for livening up a thank you note to a friend included: “We’ve been through thick and thin and I appreciate everything you do” and “Thank you to the best partner in crime anyone could ask for!”