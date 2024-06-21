A fire caused by the battery of an electric scooter destroys the terrace of seven houses before 60 firefighters fight to control it

Fire chiefs have issued a warning after an electric scooter was blamed for a devastating fire that ripped through a row of seven houses before firefighters could bring it under control.

Entire families were forced to flee their homes late on Wednesday night after the fire, which started in a three-storey property, ripped through the street in Gosport, Hampshire.

The fire is believed to have been caused by an electric scooter battery and emergency services have issued a warning about the safe charging and storage of electric vehicles.

Nine adults and four children had to be evacuated from one of the homes after the fire broke out on a residential street around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

Fire crews were called to the scene and ten fire engines, an aerial platform and specialist vehicles were needed with more than 60 firefighters working to bring the fire under control.

The fire, which destroyed seven homes, is believed to have been started by the battery of an electric scooter.

Many of the houses are no longer safe to enter, and only one in the row of eight was not affected by the flames.

“It was just hell and it happened so fast it just spread,” neighbor Fiona Taylor told ITV Meridian.

“The air was smoky, it was acrid, it hit you in the back of your throat, it was horrible.”

“It was heartbreaking and horrible to see because you knew your neighbors were watching their houses collapse one by one.”

The fire spread to seven of the eight houses on this terrace. Most of the roofs have collapsed and the structure is now so dangerous that many families cannot return to their homes.

Jenna Robinson, a friend of the young mother who lives in the house where the fire started, has started a fundraiser to help those affected.

‘She has lost everything. Obviously all the bedrooms have been burned, so have the clothes, the memories. She just wanted to take out one box, which was the memory box, but she couldn’t,” Mrs Robinson said.

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: “Initial reports and preliminary investigation into the fire have found that an electric scooter is the most likely cause of the fire.”

«The main danger occurs when electric bicycles and scooters are left charged and unattended in homes or in common areas such as hallways and stairs.

‘Charging lithium batteries indoors increases the risk of fire, especially if they are charged overnight while occupants sleep. ‘

HIWFRS Station Director Lacey Plumbley added: “Electric bicycles and electric scooters with lithium-ion batteries can catch fire quickly and without warning,” she said.

‘Thankfully everyone managed to evacuate the properties safely, but a number of families saw their homes severely damaged as a result of this fire.

‘We urge people to keep an eye on their scooters and e-bikes when charging them and to think carefully about where they store them.

“Ideally, store them outside, but if you must store them inside, avoid blocking emergency escape routes.”

Lesley Rudd, chief executive of Electrical Safety First, said the fire was “just one of many we are seeing across the country related to charging electric bike or electric scooter batteries”.