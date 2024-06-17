A father’s fury after being fined for taking his 14-year-old daughter out of school during D-Day commemorations in France

A Kent dad has slammed his daughter’s school after he was fined for taking her to Normandy to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Neil Young said he took his daughter Emily, 14, to France to mark the historic event in June.

“It wasn’t a vacation and every day was educational,” he insisted. ‘It wasn’t a trip to Spain where we sat on the beach and did nothing. We went to different places, talked to new people and learned new things.’

Neil says he told St Anselm’s Catholic School in Canterbury of his plans in advance and assumed there was no problem taking his daughter, a budding history student with “100 per cent attendance”, out of school when there wasn’t They responded.

When the school told Neil that the absence was unauthorized, he appealed the decision, but the school issued a £60 fine which increased to £120 if not paid within 21 days, before retracting it as an “administrative error “.

Emily Young, 14, holds one of the tickets issued to her parents. Neil (right) said the trip was educational, but the school backed out and fined him £60 for unauthorized absence.

St Anselm Catholic School in Canterbury fined family after Emily was removed from school

The father, a military vehicle restorer from Shepherdswell, Kent, says the Invicta Military Preservation Society invited his family to attend the anniversary events.

The group visited museums and three different war cemeteries, paid their respects at memorials and met with surviving World War II veterans to coincide with the anniversary of D-Day on June 6, 2024.

They even placed a plaque for Emily’s great-grandfather near the Standing for Giants installation, which has 1,475 silhouettes at the British Normandy Memorial.

But two days after arriving in Normandy in June, an attendance officer called Neil and asked why Emily hadn’t arrived at school.

Neil then received an email informing him that the absence was unauthorized and that a decision would be made on whether he and his wife, Annette, would be fined £60.

“It was a hard blow and it was not what we expected. I am disappointed in the school for being like that,” he said.

“It had 100% attendance last year and this year so far.”

Neil insisted the “once-in-a-lifetime” trip was fundamentally educational, getting up at 6am to reach the historic sites leaving at 10pm.

‘Emily wants to make GCSE history. “I think it’s shameful that the school did this,” she said.

After being told that Emily’s absence was unauthorized, Neil challenged the decision to Deputy Principal Harriet Holmes.

She responded: ‘I understand that you are upset about the school’s decision not to authorize this event.

‘I recognize that this is a fantastic opportunity for Emily, however unfortunately the decision not to authorize it is due to Emily not being directly involved in the activities listed above.

“Although she is experiencing this, she is not required to attend and therefore we cannot authorize her absence from her education.”

British Second World War veterans Peter Newton (2-L) and Albert Keir (C) salute during a UK veterans parade in Arromanches-les-Bains on June 6, 2024, as part of the commemorations of the ” Day D”.

Military bagpipers and other musicians perform during a British veterans parade on June 6.

People attend the D-Day parade with a Royal Guard of Honor during the commemoration

KCC penalty notices arrived at the Youngs’ home this week, giving them 21 days to pay £60 or the fine would be increased to £120.

Ms Holmes later attributed the imposition of the fines to an “administrative error”.

She said: ‘Parents will not be fined because this is an administrative error which has been rectified.

“While we apply Kent County Council policy, we recognize these are exceptional circumstances and we have reviewed the coding.”

But when informed of the school’s response, Neil said: “They’re trying to think of something to blame other than not agreeing with (the absence).”

MailOnline approached the school for comment.