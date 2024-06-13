A farmer’s wife is set to receive £1.8million divorce settlement despite facing jail for attacking her 44-year-old husband with a hammer.

A farmer’s wife is set to receive a £1.8million divorce settlement despite facing jail for attacking her husband with a hammer, a court heard today.

Pamela Teasdale, 69, has been embroiled in a costly and protracted legal battle in the civil courts over ownership of the family farm buildings and the terms of her divorce from her husband Daniel, 74.

But the dispute ended up in the criminal courts after Teasdale “attacked her husband with a hammer while he was sitting in his chair”.

The mother-of-two and grandmother was originally charged with attempted murder over the attack at the family farm in Todwick, near Rotherham, South Yorkshire, last August.

Earlier this year the Crown accepted her guilty plea to the charge of “attempted wounding with intent” and she was due to be sentenced for the “serious assault” at Sheffield Crown Court today.

She was due to be sentenced today for the "serious assault" but the case was adjourned after Teasdale confessed to a stalking offense against her ex-husband Daniel while on bail.

However, the case was adjourned after it was revealed Teasdale admitted a stalking offense against her husband while on bail last month. She is alleged to have taken video footage of him working with farm machinery after being informed she was unfit to work.

Teasdale pleaded guilty to harassment when the case came before Sheffield magistrates.

Teasdale has been locked up since her arrest for harassment and was today remanded in custody by Sheffield Magistrate Recorder Jeremy Richardson, KC.

Meanwhile, with more legal hearings before civil courts, the family’s wealth is ending up in the pockets of lawyers.

Judge Richardson said “large sums of money have been spent” on legal disputes in the family courts and the family’s wealth has been “almost, if not completely, extinguished”.

Today, Teasdale sat grim-faced in the dock, watched by her two daughters who were holding hands in the public gallery.

The court heard a legal issue relating to the stalking offense meant Teasdale could not be sentenced for the hammer attack until a future date. The crime carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Teasdale had been living at Burne Farm, which has been in her husband’s family for three generations, while the divorce settlement was being worked out.

But things took a sinister turn when she “attacked” Mr Teasdale last August.

Laura Marshall, prosecuting, said: “Mr Teasdale was sitting in his chair when he was struck numerous times with a hammer.”

No details of the injuries suffered by the elderly farmer have been released.

By then it is understood that the terms of her divorce from her husband of 44 years had already been ruled by a judge.

But the attack, which could carry a lengthy prison sentence, added another element to the family’s legal dispute.

Miss Marshall said £800,000 of a £1.8 million divorce settlement had already been paid to Teasdale.

There is an ongoing legal challenge over the remaining £1m.

The court heard the family court judge had already rejected two applications to stop the £1 million payment and had ordered it to be paid.

Commenting on the ongoing legal battle in the civil courts, Judge Richardson said it was “incredibly complex” and there was “a lot of bad blood on all sides”.

When the Mail first reported on the saga in March last year, the legal dispute, which also involved his daughter Rebecca, 46, had already cost £1million in legal fees.

At the time, the dispute revolved around ownership of a cottage valued at £245,000 on the Burne Farm site.

The judge handling this cabin dispute said it was a “tragedy” that the argument was not resolved amicably between them and that the resulting long legal battle that “fractured” the farming family was “one of the most regrettable things I’ve had.” cross.’

Teasdale had wanted to stay at Burne Farm despite demanding a divorce and starting a livery business there. Mr. Teasdale wanted to pay him in a lump sum.

What should have been a minor complication in resolving the couple’s affairs was dealing with the ownership of the Cow House, a renovated farm building on the farm where their daughter Rebecca lived with her husband Andrew Carter and their daughter.

Both parents were happy for Mrs Carter and her family to stay there and, as the judge would later comment, the fact that Mr Teasdale had £2.3 million in the bank from the sale of some of his farmland to promoters meant reaching an agreement between should have been “relatively simple.”

Instead, a dispute over the terms of ownership of the cottage erupted into a bitter family feud in which Teasdale even accused her daughter of placing a listening device in her living room to spy on her.

Inevitably, the lawyers ended up profiting and devouring a large part of the family fortune.

Teasdale ended up losing the court battle and his daughter was awarded ownership of Cow House once the remaining £85,000 mortgage was paid.