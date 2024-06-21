A family restaurant in Hertfordshire has been forced to change its name after being threatened with legal action by a global burger chain.

A family restaurant is forced to change its name after being threatened with legal action by a global burger chain.

Smash and Wings in Bushey, Hertfordshire, has been ordered to change its name by US restaurant chain Smashburger, which has 370 sites worldwide.

But restaurant owner Haroon Khan, 41, maintains the refurbishment, which is expected to cost more than £10,000, should not go ahead as the name refers to a cooking method rather than a brand.

Khan and his wife Jessica received the legal notice from the chain’s lawyers about nine months after it opened in April last year.

Smashburger, founded in 2007 and now operating seven branches in the United Kingdom, alleges that Smash and Wings is infringing its trademark and maintains that the local restaurant’s name could cause confusion with its brand.

The father of three said: “As small business owners, you come up with plans and dreams, you take chances and you take chances.”

Both Smashburger and Smash and Wings employ the “smash” cooking technique, in which the burgers are pressed to create a thinner patty with crispy edges.

Khan maintains that this method is a common culinary practice and should not be monopolized as a brand.

The restaurant owner says his restaurant had been getting good reviews before Smashburger’s legal challenge “took our breath away.”

The rebrand is expected to cost the family more than £10,000, a significant burden on the small business, and Mr Khan is concerned that the forced rebrand could affect its local presence and customer base.

Despite seeking legal advice and attempting to negotiate with Smashburger representatives for several months, the Khans decided to comply with the lawsuit to avoid a costly court battle.

“To be honest, it’s been kind of a nightmare,” Mr Khan said. “If we do not change our name, we will be taken to court and will be responsible for many costs that we cannot maintain as a company.” Small business.

‘These are our own life savings that we put on the line: it is our own blood, sweat and tears. When they put all their weight into it, unfortunately we can’t do much. They object to anyone using the word “smash.”

In the photo: a spectacular burger from the American chain Smashburger.

“They didn’t invent hamburgers or anything, but they’re a big, publicly traded American corporation and we’re just a small company.”

He noted that even renowned chef Gordon Ramsay serves delicious burgers in his restaurants, adding: “For these corporate giants to come and crush that in one fell swoop, it’s heartbreaking.”

A Smashburger spokesperson said: “At this time we cannot comment on any specific cases, but we will only take legal action when necessary to protect our brands.”

Khan urges anyone who can help in his fight against Smashburger to come forward, although he remains cautious about the potential costs and risks involved.

