A doctor specializing in hair transplants reveals how hair loss causes even the most macho men to hide their heads under a hat and even run away from appointments out of insecurity.

Even the most beautiful people feel insecure about some part of their appearance. Whether it’s your nose, your weight or your height, the majority of the population is picky about something.

For men, a common concern is their hair; or rather, the lack of it, according to one doctor who told FEMAIL how thinning hair can leave many men dealing with crushing low self-esteem.

Dr. Manish Mittal, owner of The Mittal Hair Clinic in London (mittalhairclinic.com), explained that “many men feel a stigma” around problems related to hair loss, in addition to undergoing a hair transplant for solve the problem.

Of the more than 2,000 patients he has seen for hair transplants, all have a “heartwarming story” and have been harassed for their hair loss, he revealed.

He said that for most men, it all starts with “light bullying.”

Archive image. Around 85 percent of men will be affected by some type of hair loss in their lifetime and most of the time this will be a result of genetics.

‘They may get their head rubbed on a night out, or someone slaps them on the head… All of these comments are very common! “They may perceive it as a joke, but it definitely takes a mental toll.”

“I have had patients come in and tell me that they don’t go out, that they hide their hair under a hat and that they are not going to have appointments,” the doctor recalled.

“Actually, the most common story is that they are on a date and they do their hair a certain way and then they move around a little bit and they look in a window or something, not even a mirror, and they get up and leave the date. “It’s almost like they feel like their pants are down.”

He added that despite having several celebrity clients, who “could go anywhere to get endorsements,” even celebrities struggling with hair loss want “discretion.”

The doctor also said that many men are embarrassed about having insecurity in the first place and believe that “we should be well behaved,” and look at people like Jason Statham, The Rock, who are “very handsome men” and “rockers.” “. the bald look’.

Earlier this week, Gary Lineker cruelly mocked former Chelsea player Frank Lampard after joking that “no one wants to see the back of his head”.

While on The Rest Is Football podcast, the host said: ‘Nobody wants to see the back of your head these days, do they, Frank? That is sure!’

Seconds earlier, Lampard had smiled after making a joke about the view from the BBC studio.

Lineker has since mentioned the mistake on the podcast and explained that he was actually “meaning it with everyone.”

“Obviously Frank is losing a little bit, I’m losing a little bit, and I actually meant it for everyone,” said the former England, Tottenham and Barcelona star.

Describing Frank’s reaction, Gary said: “But when it came out, it came out a little wrong.” And you know how Frank does that thing where he smiles and suddenly stops smiling?

Commenting on the situation, hair transplant doctor Dr. Mittal said Frank’s reaction “sums up how every person who suffers from hair loss really feels.”

He added that he had felt “embarrassed” and knew he needed to apologize after the episode as he realized his cruel words.

“They don’t like people commenting on their baldness because it makes them feel very insecure.”

He added that those who investigate solutions ‘feel 100% emasculated by seeking treatment’ so he ‘highlights the importance of this space’ where people can get help.

Some theorize that more “masculine” men actually have it worse when it comes to hair loss, as they have higher amounts of testosterone, which causes baldness.

Although the real story behind this is more complicated. The two are often related because the androgen that causes hair loss, dihydrotestosterone (DHT), is produced from testosterone by an enzyme.

Therefore, testosterone can cause increased baldness, but the main factor that determines the amount is the sensitivity of a person’s follicle to hormones.

Frank Lampard, one of the 85 per cent of men affected by hair loss, is not the only footballer to have suffered insecurity from missing hair.

Rob Holding, Wayne Rooney and Andros Townsend are believed to have undergone transplants to improve hair loss.

Lineker told The Rest Is Football that he intends to apologize to Lampard for his inadvertent jibe.

For the majority (95 percent of those affected by hair loss), the number one cause is “male pattern baldness,” caused by genetics and very difficult to control.

Having a high sensitivity to the hormone DHT can cause hair follicles to shrink.

As follicles shrink due to exposure to DHT, hair responds by growing back finer, thinner, and shorter.

Over time, the follicles shrink so much that none grow.

Often this will appear around the forehead and crown of the head, where the follicles will begin to recede.

This will eventually leave a horseshoe-shaped pattern of hair around the bottom of the head.

Men with this trait can begin to lose their hair as early as adolescence. In general, the sooner you start, the more significant the loss will be.

One man who received a hair transplant from Dr. Mittal wrote an extremely positive review of his experience, going so far as to say that the treatment restored his “confidence and self-esteem.”

The patient described a drastic improvement in his “love life,” as well as bolstering a “vibrant” social life “full of joy and connection.”

‘Feeling attractive and confident has opened doors for me that I had closed for too long. Dr. Mani not only did my hair; He gave me life back. For that I am eternally grateful,’ they added.

Commenting on whether he thought there was a “double standard” for men and women, Dr Mittal added: “Women can get hair extensions, they can wear makeup, no one bats an eyelid.”

‘They can get Botox, filler… Because it has been normalized.

‘That’s its own problem, because it creates a standard of beauty that is almost unattainable and has an impact on women’s mental health.

‘But, for example, a woman can wear extensions. When a man puts on a toupee… people start joking, “oh, he’s wearing a wig.”

“There is absolutely a huge double standard.”