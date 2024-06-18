A cruel 23-year-old couple who starved three rabbits for three weeks and then left their maggot-infested bodies rotting in their hutches are spared jail, and the mother-of-two is ALLOWED to keep her dog, cat and his hamster.

A cruel couple who starved three rabbits to death and left their bodies rotting in their hutches have been spared jail.

Jack Pullen and Allana Silk, both 23, failed to “provide adequate nutrition” to tricolor female Rosie and her two gray males, Ted and Teddy.

The couple also did not seek medical treatment for the rabbits between August 23 and September 13 last year.

Shocking images taken by the RSPCA show the carcasses of the animals left rotting in their hutches in the couple’s garden in Worcester.

They admitted “causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal” when they appeared at Worcester Magistrates’ Court last month.

Despite his conviction, Silk has been allowed to have three other pets, a dog, a cat and a hamster.

Prosecutor Sara Pratt told JP that an RSPCA inspector made the grim discovery at the couple’s home on September 13 last year.

She said: ‘All the rabbits seemed to be dead in their hutches. Miss Silk screamed and said that everyone was alive that morning.

‘They (Silk and Pullen) gave a false account of what happened.

“The crime occurred in an area to which children had access and could have seen the dead rabbits themselves.”

The court heard the rabbits were taken for a post-mortem and were found to have suffered for three weeks before dying.

Miss Pratt said: ‘Ted was found dead with maggots in his body. His body was too decomposed for an autopsy to be performed.

The court heard the couple had not cleaned the cabins “in a long time”

‘Teddy was dead in the bedroom and there was a buildup of faeces.

‘Rosie was in very bad condition.

“She (Silk) said she had not deliberately harmed the animals.”

On June 14, the pair were ordered to pay fines and costs of more than £3,000 and given a 12-month community order.

Silk, a mother of two, was told she could keep her dog, cat and hamster.

The couple were banned from owning any more animals for five years.

The maximum penalty for animal cruelty crimes is five years in prison.