A corrupt prison officer is caged after smuggling £100,000 worth of drugs into a prison toilet, before being caught with her “close friend” with more narcotics and a loaded gun hidden in their car.

A prison officer has been jailed after smuggling drugs and phones worth more than £100,000 into prison.

Farrah Jones, 28, a prison custody officer who works for Geoamey, a transport service for prisoners, was seen by colleagues entering the toilet at the reception of HMP Forest Bank.

The bathroom was searched and colleagues found two plastic-wrapped packages in a paper container. They were later found to contain yellow and white pills and cannabis resin, Manchester Crown Court heard.

While they were searching the bathroom, an inmate who worked at the front desk as a trustee asked to go to the bathroom.

“It is believed that, had the packages not been intercepted, he is the likely route by which they would have been smuggled into the prison wings,” prosecutor Henry Blackshaw said.

Farrah Jones, 28, a prison custody officer who works for Geoamey, a transport service for prisoners, was seen by colleagues entering the toilet at the reception of HMP Forest Bank.

That night, November 30 last year, officers found Jones sitting in her car, which was parked with the lights on on Ashawe Terrace in Little Hulton, after smelling cannabis in the air. Also in her car was her ‘close friend’ Steven Wimbleton (above).

Jones had been caught on camera smuggling the drugs under her clothes, using a hot water bottle to hide her stomach.

That night, November 30 last year, officers found Jones sitting in her car, which was parked with the lights on on Ashawe Terrace in Little Hulton, after smelling cannabis in the air. Also in her car was her “close friend” Steven Wimbleton.

Both were arrested and Jones tested positive for cocaine. The car was searched and revealed large quantities of drugs, as well as several iPhones, Zanco phones, phone chargers and a knife.

In the trunk of Jones’ car, officers also recovered a 9mm handgun with a live bullet containing Wimbleton’s DNA.

Jones’ home, where he lives with his parents, was searched. Officers found more than £10,000 in cash hidden in her room. At the Wimbleton address they found drug paraphernalia, a “gun holster”, nine burner phones, numerous SIM cards and other drug paraphernalia.

Of the packages recovered from Forest Bank, there were more than 100 grams of individually wrapped ketamine, 191 tablets of an unknown drug, 239 steroid tablets and almost £10,000 worth of cannabis resin.

The bathroom was searched and colleagues found two plastic-wrapped packages in a paper container. They were later found to contain yellow and white pills and cannabis resin, Manchester Crown Court heard.

Jones had been caught on camera smuggling drugs under her clothes and using a hot water bottle to hide her stomach.

And from the bags found in the car were a number of items including several iPhones, chargers, liquid testosterone, Tramadol tablets, 39 SIM cards, two Wi-Fi dongles and 37 Zanco mobile phones.

‘The total street value of the items recovered was £29,264. That value increases inside the prison until it sells for a premium five times the value outside the prison, so the total value of the assets inside the prison is £144,895,” Mr Blackshaw said.

Jones was said to have no previous convictions and Wimbleton had offenses on his record for dishonesty, possession of a knife and drug possession.

Mitigating Jones, Michael James said: “she was not directing this, she was simply doing it at the request of others for a reward.”

He accepted that Jones must have left the room earlier because of the cash found in his room.

James said his client was in debt at the time and had a history of being a victim of domestic violence, as well as problems with drug use.

“She felt her mental health was getting worse and when an opportunity arose, she took it,” he added.

At the Wimbleton address they found drug paraphernalia, a “gun holster”, nine burner phones, numerous SIM cards and other drug paraphernalia.

‘She expresses real remorse and disappointment at having been a victim of that. She has lost her good name and her good character.

Sentencing, Judge John Potter said: “These elements are used entirely to gain power and control in prison by organized criminals, which inevitably undermines security in the prison itself.”

‘You know perfectly well that your activity would put the well-being of the prisoners and your colleagues at risk. These actions of his were inspired by greed and selfishness, and were carried out in gross abuse of the trust granted to him by reason of his employment.’

Jones, of Spa Crescent, was sentenced to four years in prison, of which she will serve half in prison at HMP Newhall. A Proceeds of Crime Act hearing has been set for November 12, where prosecutors will try to recover their ill-gotten gains. She previously pleaded guilty to transporting a list A and list B item to prison, conspiracy to transport list A and B items to prison, possession of a knife and possession of criminal property.

Wimbledon, of Shillingten Close, was sentenced to five years in prison. He admitted possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of class B drugs.