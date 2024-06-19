A Cheshire man, 66, was left ‘unable to walk’ after contracting E. coli from a £4.99 wrapper he bought at Boots, amid a UK-wide outbreak

A man claimed he was temporarily unable to walk after consuming a now-recalled sandwich that was feared to be contaminated with a rare strain of E. coli.

John Daniels, from Macclesfield in Cheshire, said he suffered severe diarrhea and passed blood two days after consuming Boots’ £4.99 chicken and bacon Caesar wrap in May.

After being rushed to hospital, the 66-year-old man was diagnosed with the virus.

But just five days after being discharged, he suddenly experienced severe dizziness, weakness and could not even walk without assistance.

Tests later revealed that he suffered from a nerve-damaging condition, Guillain-Barré syndrome, after his E. coli infection.

‘Do not eat’ alerts have been placed on more than 60 products sold at companies including Asda, Morrisons, Tesco, Boots and Sainsbury’s.

GBS can cause paralysis of the arms, legs or face and leave patients in crippling pain.

Currently, more than 60 sandwiches, wraps and salads sold in 11 major stores have been slapped with ‘do not eat’ alerts for fear that they may contain Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC).

Food safety officials have said they are “confident” that a type of butter lettuce, called Apollo, is behind the outbreak of the virus that causes diarrhea.

However, exactly how they became contaminated has not yet been established.

Recalling his ordeal, Mr Daniels said: ‘The past month has been nothing short of traumatic.

“I had never felt this bad before so I knew something was very wrong, but to be told I had E. coli and then Guillain-Barré syndrome was a huge shock.

‘My condition went from bad to worse as I developed complication after complication.

“I’m not physically well yet, and I don’t know if I ever will be, and hearing how many others have been affected is deeply disturbing.”

“I just hope something is done to prevent this from happening to anyone else.”

In severe cases, GBS can cause life-threatening problems, such as breathing difficulties and blood clots. This condition kills approximately one in 20 people.

Around one in 50,000 Britons and Americans develop GBS each year, usually after an infection when the immune system becomes overactive.

The packaging that Daniels claimed triggered his infection was recalled last week by manufacturer Greencore Group, which produces 1.7 million sandwiches daily, making them the world’s largest manufacturer.

At the time, a company spokesperson said: “As a precautionary measure, we have voluntarily recalled a number of sandwiches and wraps due to a potential food safety risk.”

“Greencore adheres to the highest food safety standards and we are working closely with the FSA and our suppliers to better understand the possible source of any potential problems.”

Greencore Group today told MailOnline it had nothing further to add.

A Boots spokesperson said: “In response to the Greencore product recall on 14 June 2024, Boots took the precautionary step of recalling a number of its sandwiches and wraps.

The UK Health Security Agency typically records around 1,500 confirmed STEC infections in a year. It is recommended that anyone who experiences symptoms of STEC stay home from work or school until 48 hours after they stop vomiting or having diarrhea to reduce the risk of spreading the infection to others.

“There have been no positive results for STEC E. coli in any of the tests of our products carried out by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).”

It comes as more than 200 Brits are known to have been affected by STEC in just over two and a half weeks.

At least 67 people have been admitted to hospital.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said a total of 211 cases were recorded between May 25 and June 11.

Of these, 147 were in England, 27 in Wales and 35 in Scotland.

WHAT IS GUILLAIN-BARRÉ SYNDROME? Guillain-Barré syndrome is a very rare and serious condition that affects the nerves. It primarily causes numbness, weakness, tingling, and pain in the feet and hands before spreading to the arms and legs. Symptoms usually worsen for days or weeks before slowly starting to improve. In severe cases, people may have difficulty moving, walking, breathing, and swallowing. The condition is thought to be caused by the immune system attacking healthy cells, which is often triggered by infection. Guillain-Barré patients are usually treated in the hospital with intravenous immunoglobulin, a treatment made from donated blood that controls the immune system. Patients may also need breathing and feeding tubes. Most people recover from most of their symptoms within six to 12 months. But it can take years to fully recover from nerve damage caused by this condition. About a fifth of Guillain-Barré patients cannot walk without assistance and suffer from weakness in the arms, legs or face, balance problems and extreme fatigue. Guillain-Barré affects people of all ages, but adults and men are most at risk.

Only two cases have been recorded in Northern Ireland, although authorities say this individual probably contracted the virus in England.

Victims include children as young as two years old, although the majority are young adults.

The UKHSA has said it expects the number of people falling ill to rise further as it carries out more research using genome sequencing to check which E. coli cases are linked.

It typically records around 1,500 confirmed STEC infections in a year.

STEC is considered to be extremely infectious, and in up to 15 percent of cases, the bug can cause hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a life-threatening condition that can lead to kidney failure.

Children under five years of age are at highest risk for HUS.

A small proportion of adults may develop a similar condition called thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP).

Daniels said he has lost about half a kilo in weight and that medical teams continue to monitor him.

He has now also instructed his lawyers to investigate the cause of the E. coli outbreak.

Sarita Sharma, specialist public health solicitor at Irwin Mitchell, said: “What John has suffered in recent weeks is very worrying, and he is understandably upset and distressed by what he has been through as a result of the E. coli infection. “.

‘To hear that over 200 people have also been affected is really shocking.

‘E.coli is a bacteria that can cause foodborne illness, causing gastric symptoms and, in some cases, like John’s, can lead to other serious health conditions.

‘The UKHSA is now investigating and has found that John’s illness is likely to be caused by the recalled sandwich.

“It is now vital, where appropriate, that lessons are learned going forward to keep consumers safe.”

People have been advised to contact NHS 111 or their GP if they or their children show any symptoms of E. coli infection.

For children under five, these may include disinterest in breast or bottle feeding and signs of dehydration, such as less wet diapers.

Both adults and children are advised to call NHS 111 or their GP if they continue to vomit for two days or have diarrhea for a week.

Anyone suffering from bloody diarrhea or bleeding from the bottom should call NHS 111 or their GP immediately.