A car “plowed through” a group during a street wedding, leaving the 46-year-old “Good Samaritan” dead as he tried to help a stranger lying in the street, witness tells court

A speeding driver plowed into a group of people during an argument over a wedding, leaving a “good Samaritan” dead as he tried to help a stranger lying in the street, a witness told the court.

James Hammond gave evidence at the trial of Hassan Jhangur, who denies murdering father-of-two Chris Marriott, 46, in the Burngreave area of ​​Sheffield in December.

Hammond told Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday that he was looking out of his bedroom window when he saw Marriott helping a young woman, who had fallen to the floor in an altercation which he also witnessed.

He told the jury how he heard “the engine revving and the car speeding up.”

Hammond, who lives at the junction of College Close and College Court, said the speed of the car was “inappropriate” and he believed it was “used as a weapon”.

Chris Marriott, 46, was helping Nafeesa Jhangur when they were hit by a car, the court heard.

Bryony Marriott with her husband Chris

The witness said: “I saw the car on the wrong side of the road coming into College Court and aiming at Chris and the young girl.”

He said he saw the car hit Mr Marriott, the young woman and a midwife who had also come to help, and said: “It went right through them.”

Hammond said the car stopped in his yard, outside his front door.

He explained how he was first alerted that day by shouts outside and how he looked out the window to see an altercation between some members of the Khan family, who lived opposite, and others he did not know.

Asked if he saw what caused the young woman to fall to the ground, he told the jury: “I believe that being hit repeatedly while having her hair pulled would cause such injuries.”

He said: “When I looked again, that’s when I saw Chris tending to the young girl.”

And he said, ‘It appeared out of nowhere.’

Prosecutors have described how Jhangur ran over five people with a Seat Ibiza on December 27 last year, leaving Mr Marriott dead and others injured.

Police at the scene in College Close in December last year.

The jury heard how Mr Marriott had been out for a Christmas walk with his family when he saw a young woman on the floor and went to help along with an off-duty midwife, Alison Norris.

The injured girl was Nafeesa Jhangur, sister of the accused.

The court has been told the car first hit a man called Riasat Khan, who was sent “somersaulting” onto the bonnet, before crashing into Mr Marriott, Ms Norris, Ms Jhangur and her mother. , Ambreen.

Prosecutors said Jhangur got out of the vehicle and attacked a man named Hasan Khan with a knife.

The jury has been told that the background to the incident was a dispute between the Khan family and the Jhangur family, following a wedding that morning between Hasan Khan and the accused’s sister, Amaani Jhangur.

Prosecutors said Nafeesa and Ambreen Jhangur had gone to the Khans’ home and an altercation occurred in the street, resulting in Nafeesa Jhangur being knocked to the ground.

Jhangur, of Whiteways Road, Sheffield, denies murder and manslaughter of Mr Marriott, but the jury was told he pleaded guilty to causing Mr Marriott’s death by dangerous driving.

He also admitted causing serious injuries to Alison Norris, Ambreen Jhangur, Nafeesa Jhangur and Riasat Khan by dangerous driving.

Jhangur also denies attempting to murder Hasan Khan and intentionally wounding him.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to four counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Jhangur appeared in the dock alongside his father, Mohammed Jhangur, 56, of Whiteways Road, Sheffield, who denies perverting the course of justice. The charge relates to him allegedly hiding a knife.