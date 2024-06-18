A British teenager disappears in Tenerife after making a frantic call to his friends telling them he was “in the middle of nowhere” after a night out.

The family and friends of a British teenager missing in Tenerife said they had “never been so worried”.

Jay Slater, from Oswaldtwistle in Lancashire, traveled to the Canary Islands last week for a music festival with his friend Lucy and another friend.

But the 19-year-old has now been reported missing after he went to stay with people he had met on holiday after a night out on Sunday night and never returned.

Jay was last heard from on Sunday morning, when he called Lucy to tell her he was trying to walk back from the apartment, described by Lucy as “in the middle of nowhere,” after failing to catch a bus. .

He said his phone battery was at 1 percent, he needed a drink of water and “he didn’t know where he was,” Lucy said.

Then his phone was turned off and his last known location was recorded in the ‘Rural de Teno’ park, an area popular with hikers but very exposed and far from densely populated areas.

Lucy said she is now frantically searching for her friend on the island. She said that she has made several reports to the local police in Tenerife and has also been in contact with the British embassy.

Jay’s mother is also on her way to Tenerife, he added.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News about Jay’s disappearance, he said: “He went out at night, went to a friend’s house, someone he met on holiday.”

“One of the people he met rented a car to get out of here, so he took them back to his apartment and Jay went there without realizing how far away it was.

“It ended up in the middle of nowhere. Obviously, Jay was thinking that he could get home from there.

“But then in the morning he went for a walk, using Maps on his phone, and ended up in the middle of the mountains with nothing around him.

“He called me around 8am saying his phone was on 1 per cent, he said ‘I don’t know where I am, I need a drink and my phone is about to go off.’

He said police said they had sent mountain rescues to the area yesterday.

Lucy added that she had spoken to the people Jay was staying with, who stated that the tourist had left his apartment around 8am yesterday to “catch a bus”.

‘I have never been so worried in my life. I was there all yesterday, a lovely lady messaged me on Facebook and said she had hired a car and she would take me there,’ Lucy added.

“We were there all day yesterday, we were driving around, looking everywhere, looking in every nook and cranny.”

Jay was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with shorts and sneakers. He is also believed to have been carrying a black bag.