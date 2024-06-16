A British couple, aged 44 and 30, are rushed to hospital with second-degree burns after a boat explosion in Mallorca.

A British couple has been rushed to hospital with second-degree burns after a boat explosion in Mallorca.

It is said that a 44-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were manipulating the engine of a Zodiac-type semi-rigid boat when the explosion occurred and threw them into the water in the Port of Palma.

As a result, another ship that was next to it also ended up catching fire.

In addition to burns on the face and arms, the injured also suffered less severe burns on other parts of the body.

Images from the scene showed a column of black smoke rising into the air that was visible from several kilometers away.

Police and other emergency crews, including firefighters and paramedics, rushed to the scene after a series of emergency calls alerted authorities to the incident shortly after noon.

The fire was extinguished quickly but both affected boats ended up sinking.

The hospital to which the British were taken has not been identified, but is understood to be a private clinic.

Last week, a British tourist was among three people injured when a boat exploded in a marina in Cabo Roig, near Torrevieja, on the Costa Blanca.

The 37-year-old man was rushed to Torrevieja Hospital along with a 31-year-old Lithuanian woman after suffering facial burns.

A third person, a 34-year-old Spaniard, was airlifted to a Valencia hospital after suffering serious burns.

Police later described the incident as an accident but said they were still investigating.

Footage showed worried good Samaritans rushing to the scene of the explosion after seeing a ball of flames rise into the air.

The unnamed Spaniard, the most seriously injured of the three victims, was described locally as a worker who was cleaning the ship.

He suffered severe burns to the lower half of his body.

The possibility that the explosion was caused by a fuel spill or engine failure is among the theories being investigated.

Firefighters mobilized, but when they arrived the fire caused by the explosion was already extinguished.

It is believed that the Briton was a customer of a charter company that rented the damaged boat.

The boat involved in the latest incident, which will also be the subject of a thorough investigation, was also a charter boat.