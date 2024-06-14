A 75-year-old homeowner suffers a “stress-induced” heart attack after discovering squatters had used Google advice to move into his home while he was in hospital.

A 75-year-old homeowner suffered a “stress-induced” heart attack after discovering that a squatter couple had moved into his northwest Arkansas home while he was receiving medical treatment.

Kelly DeShields, 54, and Matthew Villagran, 46, moved into Gary Brankel’s home near Maysville while he spent time at a treatment center.

The squatting couple had moved into Brankel’s house after hearing a rumor that it had been “vacant for years” and searched Google for instructions on how to claim it.

They burned a pile of the owner’s personal belongings, including documents and home decor, which was found next to the trash.

This led to Brankel suffering a heart attack that was due to “the stress of worrying about strangers at his residence,” according to the documents.

DeShield told Arkansas police that she had “found information on the Internet that led her to believe she could obtain the property by paying the property taxes and maintaining the residence and land.”

DeShields and Villagran were arrested for residential burglary on June 5.

DeShields is being held at the Benton County Detention Center on $25,000 bond, while Villagran is being held on $15,000 bond. His hearing date is set for July 15.

According to an affidavit, a Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a report of a break-in at a Maysville home on Highway 43 around 11:30 a.m. on May 30.

The property, owned by Brankel, who is currently in a treatment facility, was found occupied by Deshields and her boyfriend, Villagran, when Brankel’s caretaker arrived to collect her personal belongings.

According to the probable cause report, there was a burnt pile containing items that appeared to be from inside the home.

Deshields reportedly presented investigators with a receipt from the Gravette Bureau of Revenue, showing he paid $162 in appraisal fees for the property at 10604 N. HWY 43, Maysville, Arkansas.

Upon contacting Brankel, he confirmed that no one had permission to be there.

Deshields claimed that she believed the house had been unoccupied for years and that she had “Googled” how to become its owner.

He found information online that suggested he could obtain the property by paying the property taxes and maintaining it.

When questioned by authorities, Deshields confirmed that no one at the revenue office told him he could occupy the property; she relied solely on her internet research.

Villagran confirmed to the officer that he and Deshields had been staying at the home based on steps she found online to take possession of the property.

The caregiver claimed that Brankel was actively having a heart attack due to the stress caused by the presence of strangers in his home.