A 73-year-old pensioner faces death in prison for organizing the murder of his wife more than 40 years ago, after hiring a hitman to hack her to death while he was caught up in an affair with his now wife.

A pensioner today faced the prospect of dying behind bars after being found guilty of organizing the murder of his wife more than 40 years ago.

Allen Morgan, 73, was caught up in a “passionate but forbidden” affair with his current wife Margaret, 75, when he decided to kill Carol.

She hired a hitman (who remains unidentified to this day) and organized an “ironclad” alibi for her whereabouts while she was brutally hacked to death with an ax or machete in the warehouse of the corner store.

Allen and Margaret then embarked on a series of high-profile interviews in which they complained about public suspicions about their involvement in the murder, which led to the corner store, which Allen co-managed, losing customers.

They married in 1982, just a year after Carol, 36, died, and have remained together ever since.

Allen was convicted of conspiracy to murder after a two-month trial. It took the jury exactly one week to reach his unanimous decision. Margaret, who was on trial for the same crime, was acquitted.

Allen Morgan, 74, found guilty at Luton Crown Court of plotting to kill his then wife to start a new life with his lover more than 40 years ago.

Morgan (pictured in 1981) was caught up in a “passionate but forbidden” affair with his current wife Margaret when he decided to kill Carol.

Morgan was found guilty of conspiracy to murder after a two-month trial.

She hired a hitman, who remains unidentified to this day, and organized a “cast iron” alibi for her whereabouts while she was brutally hacked to death (pictured, Morgan with Carol).

The convenience store that Carol Morgan, then 36, ran with her husband, then 31, in Linslade, Bedfordshire.

Judge Martin Spencer congratulated the police on the conviction, saying: “This has been an astonishing investigation after so many years and the way the police have approached this has been in the best of tradition and I would like to mark that with a commendation.” In time.’

Carol’s death at the Food Fayre in Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, on August 13, 1981, captured the public imagination, with the police investigation under intense public scrutiny.

Potential witnesses were even controversially hypnotized in an attempt to unlock hidden memories that could solve the case.

As Allen and Margaret protested their innocence, detectives searched for a distinctive “pig-nosed” suspect who was seen in the area carrying two shopping bags full of cash before driving away in a green Ford Cortina car.

Around £400 and a large quantity of cigarettes were stolen from the shop, which the prosecution said was intended to make the mother-of-two’s death look like a robbery gone wrong, but probably served as partial payment for the Hitman.

Carol had more than a dozen head wounds and was found lying in a pool of blood.

But prosecutor Pavlos Panayi KC told the jury: ‘The murder of Carol Morgan was not a random attack.

Allen was convicted of conspiracy to murder after a two-month trial. It took the jury exactly one week to reach his unanimous decision. Margaret, who was on trial for the same crime, was acquitted (they are seen together outside the court)

“It was planned and paid for by the two defendants in the dock.”

The defendants, who moved to Brighton in 1987, met while Allen was making the rounds of the store.

During the torrid 14-month affair before Carol was murdered, they met up for sex three times a week while Margaret’s husband Michael was at work.

In a case which relied heavily on financial evidence, Luton Crown Court was told they wanted to move in together but could not afford to get rid of their respective partners.

“That problem was resolved with the death of Carol Morgan,” said Panayi, who explained that Allen would take a significant sum of money if his wife died because an insurance policy covered the remaining £5,000 loan for the store, which was worth a lot. further. in today’s money.

He also inherited her share of the store, which she paid for with the financial settlement from her first marriage and with child support.

Allen had made considerable withdrawals from his bank account, even though the store was a cash business, which meant that if they needed money they could take it straight from the till. The prosecution said they were to pay the murderer.

A court artist’s sketch of the Morgans appearing at Luton Crown Court

A key witness was Jane Bunting, a teenager at the time of the murder, who told how Allen, who had been in a pub with her and Margaret, had asked her then boyfriend, a “known criminal”, if he knew anyone who could carry weapons. carry out a contract killing.

On the night of the murder, Allen made the “very unusual” decision to take his wife’s children to the movies, despite “not having a strong relationship with them” and having never taken them alone before.

They arrived home around 11 p.m. and discovered Carol’s body.

Margaret’s husband also found out about the affair and confronted Allen at the store, as well as giving his wife an “ultimatum” to decide who she wanted to be with.

This meant that the defendants had “reached something of a crossroads,” prosecutors said.

Speaking after the sentencing, retired Detective Chief Superintendent Brian Prickett, who led the original investigation for Bedfordshire Police between 1981 and 1983, said: “The murder of Carol Morgan was cruel and the image of the scene will remain etched in my memory. forever”.

“I hope the outcome provides closure for those who knew and loved Carol.”

An appeal poster issued at the time for information regarding the murder of Carol Morgan.

Detective Superintendent Carl Foster, who took charge of the investigation and continued to lead it despite retiring before the trial, added: “Carol was effectively erased from all memories, including those of her two children, who grew up without their mother. , being raised by the man responsible for his death.

‘This trial has had a significant impact on them, as well as numerous witnesses who have given evidence, and I am grateful for their bravery and support after what was a truly traumatic period of their lives.

‘Bringing this case to justice has been the right thing to do. No one capable of committing such a brutal crime should be allowed to live freely in our society.

‘Allen Morgan has had more than 40 years of freedom that Carol will never have. Today he has finally faced justice for the role he played in his murder.

‘In the absence of a confession, we may never know who carried out the physical act of murdering Carol. However, we will do everything in our power to obtain new evidence and bring them to justice.’

The sentence will be known on July 31.