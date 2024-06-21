A 52-year-old mother of two caught drink-driving twice in six months is avoiding jail after claiming she had turned to gin to cope with sleepless nights caused by menopause.

A middle-aged mother of two who was caught drunk behind the wheel of her car twice in six months has been spared jail after claiming she had turned to gin to cope with severe bouts of insomnia caused by menopause. .

Former businesswoman Helen Meacham, 52, said she suffered sleepless nights as a result of her condition and “self-medicated” with alcohol to deal with hot sweats and help her sleep.

But in March she was tested for almost four times the drink-driving limit at 9.30am after she crashed her VW Passat into the back of another vehicle while on her way to work.

It emerged that the previous September, Meacham was tested at almost three times the limit at the wheel of the same vehicle, while it was parked in a shopping centre.

Helen Meacham, pictured outside Warrington Magistrates’ Court, was spared jail after being caught drink-driving twice in six months.

The 52-year-old was given a 12-month community order which includes wearing a “sobriety tag” for three months. He has also been banned from driving for three years.

Appearing at Warrington Magistrates’ Court, Meacham, who ran a home improvement business that went bankrupt during the Covid pandemic and now works for a health organisation, admitted drink-driving.

She was ordered to wear so-called “sobriety tag” as part of a 12-month community order, which will penalize her if she is caught drinking alcohol for the next three months.

He was also banned from the roads for three years.

The mother of two had faced up to six months in jail under sentencing guidelines.

Last October, Meacham received ten points on her license and a £230 fine after she admitted being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle.

He now receives counseling at a private clinic for alcohol problems.

The latest incident took place on March 20 this year after Meacham was involved in a prank near her £400,000 family home in Grappenhall, Warrington.

Craig Welsby, prosecuting, said: “The defendant had crashed into the back of another vehicle and police, dealing with the matter, smelled alcohol on her and asked for a breath sample.”

“This was received with some difficulty but they eventually obtained a reading and took her into custody where further breathalyzer tests were carried out.

‘With regard to sentencing guidelines, the starting point is 12 weeks custody, with a range from a high level community order to 26 weeks custody. The ban is between 29 and 36 months.’

The court heard Meacham initially gave a reading of 137 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath, but a subsequent test showed 126mg.

During his previous arrest at Bridge Shopping Center on September 29 last year, he gave a reading of 101mg.

The legal alcohol limit for driving is 35 mg.

Mitigating, Meacham’s lawyer, Alison Mafham, said: “She was drinking during the course of the night to help her sleep.” The first reason is that she is going through menopause and has trouble sleeping, but there are other underlying reasons that explain her difficulties.

‘Have you seen any reference to her business of 39 years which she ran with her husband. She had gone under during Covid. The stress it caused her led to her being diagnosed with depression and her being treated for it.

‘Both she and her husband lost their parents in a relatively short space of time. She is a lady who was going through a lot at the time and started drinking during the night to help her sleep.

Former businesswoman Meacham, pictured with her husband Gary. The couple had been running a business together for 39 years before it collapsed during Covid.

“This time she finally fell asleep, got up and headed to work.

‘Mrs Meacham knows better than anyone in this room that it was the wrong decision. She defies any kind of logic. She knows it. In the pre-sentence report, reference is made to remorse, to her feeling genuine remorse.

‘This explains more than anything that this is a lady who now realizes that she has difficulties with alcohol.

‘She has referred to something called Pathways which has been a great support. She has weekly sessions and once a month an individual meeting with a counselor.

“She attended AA and contacted the Cheshire Sobriety Clinic, a private clinic, and is funding 14 therapy sessions there herself.”

Mrs Mafham continued: ‘It’s been a big wake-up call. She has decided that enough is enough and no longer drinks.

But he has relapsed twice. Both times she called her support worker at Pathways and was back on track. She is determined not only not to commit another crime, but also not to drink. She has addressed this issue without the intervention of the probation service.

‘She knows she has done wrong. She put herself in a dangerous position and, more importantly, she put others in a dangerous position. She has recognized it. But this is a lady who, according to the probation service, is unlikely to appear in court again.

After his home improvement business failed, Meacham began working for a healthcare organization. Meacham now receives counseling at a private clinic for alcohol problems and has been attending AA.

‘Since being charged with this crime, Ms. Meacham knows the sentencing guidelines. One can only begin to imagine how absolutely terrifying it has been for a lady of her age and position that the court can and will consider custody.

‘She is terrified. She lives with her husband and her daughter. This is a lady who has run a business for years. It is unlikely that she will appear in court, but this is the second time she has done so. She is able, she is willing and able to pay reparations in that way to do unpaid work. She herself has made an effort to solve her problems. I hope your Lordships consider that she should not be in custody.

Magistrates also ordered Meacham to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and 15 days of rehabilitation activity with the probation service.

She was subjected to a 90-day alcohol test, involving the use of an electronic tag, and made to pay £199 in costs and victim surcharge.

Meacham was also offered a place on a drink-driving rehabilitation course, which could reduce his ban by a third.

JP Jane Parkinson told him: ‘You’re not going to have custody today, let’s get that straight.

‘We have read the report and heard everything that has been said on your behalf. We will follow the recommendations of the report.

But now you are disqualified from driving. Driving while disqualified is a very serious offence.

“This in itself can carry a custodial sentence, so you should not drive.”