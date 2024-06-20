A 29-year-old woman accused of stabbing her ‘sugar daddy’ to death told police ‘it wasn’t me’ and blamed two men she invited to her home for drinks, a court hears.

A woman accused of stabbing her sugar daddy to death told police: “I screwed everything up” and blamed her two friends whom she invited to her house for drinks, a court heard.

Lauren Harris, 29, allegedly stabbed retired Ministry of Defense computer expert Mark Wilcox, 65, twice in the chest as he sat in his armchair at his seafront home in Colwyn Bay, Wales.

When interviewed by police, Harris denied any involvement in the murder, told the court and asked murder detectives: “Why are you robbing me?”

The murder trial earlier heard how Harris fled in Mr Wilcox’s red Volvo with his two male friends, David Webster, 43, and Thomas Whiteley, 33, whom he had invited over for a night of “drinking and consumption of drugs”.

Footage captured Harris sitting in the driver’s seat of Wilcox’s car outside his home, yelling “let’s go” and honking the horn repeatedly.

Lauren Harris, 29, (pictured arriving at Mold Crown Court) is accused of stabbing retired Ministry of Defense IT expert Mark Wilcox, 65, twice in the chest while he sat in his armchair in his seafront home in Colwyn Bay, Wales.

Wilcox had entered into a relationship with Harris because he “wanted to take care of her” during her retirement before repeatedly lending her money and even inviting her to stay at his home.

Once Webster and Whiteley got into the vehicle, she drove away, but less than a minute later, the car crashed.

Wilcox had entered into a relationship with Harris because he “wanted to take care of her” during her retirement before repeatedly lending her money and even inviting her to stay at his home.

But the court heard how Harris “took advantage” of the grandfather and father-of-two, who was described by his family as a “sociable” and “generous” man.

The jury at Mold crown court was shown footage of Harris’ arrest and interviews while in custody.

She was heard asking an officer about Mr Wilcox and “if he had died”.

Harris then added, “I’m here because of what those two have done.” Was not me.’

After being told she would be arrested on suspicion of murder, she said: “No one has done anything wrong.” What do you mean by murder?

“I’m not being funny, I don’t know why you brought me into this when there are two other people who did what they did, and you’re bringing me into it for the shit.” they have done.

‘Why are they robbing me for that? It doesn’t make sense to me. Anyway, I’ve done it all.

Then an officer heard Harris whisper to herself: “They killed him, didn’t they?”

The trial was previously told Harris had moved in with Wilcox, who retired in October last year.

But on November 20, the night suddenly turned “nasty and violent” after Harris invited Webster and Whiteley to the house.

Prosecutor Andrew Ford KC said: “Mr Wilcox was a sociable and generous man whose generosity extended to people he met, including, at times, strangers.”

He met Harris outside the Black Cloak pub in Colwyn Bay when they “started talking and a relationship developed between them”.

Mr Ford said: “Harris took advantage of Mr Wilcox and presented him with an opportunity from which he could benefit.”

When asked about the relationship, Wilcox said he wanted to “help” or “save” Harris.

The court heard that Wilcox appeared to be repeatedly lending money to Harris.

But the court heard how Harris “took advantage” of the grandfather and father-of-two, who was described by his family as a “sociable” and “generous” man.

His four children were so worried about their father’s apparent decline that one of his partners started a WhatsApp group with them, called ‘pap brigada’, to ‘keep a mutual eye on him’.

At the time of his death, his bank account was overdrawn and more than £12,000 had been withdrawn between June and November 2023.

She moved into his house and then invited Webster and Whiteley to a drinking session at the seafront house in Colwyn Bay.

Ford told jurors that Wilcox was stabbed twice in the chest and suffered “significant blows to the head.”

Harris is accused of carrying out the stabbings, but the court heard the three were “ultimately responsible for the death of Mr Wilcox”.

At 2.10am on November 20 last year, Harris left Mr Wilcox’s house to get into his red Volvo car in an attempt to escape.

Footage captured Harris sitting in the driver’s seat of Wilcox’s car outside his home, yelling “let’s go” and honking the horn repeatedly.

Once Webster and Whiteley got into the vehicle, she drove away, but less than a minute later, the car crashed.

Harris and Webster fled the scene together and could be heard saying, “I stabbed him twice” and telling him to “take your hat off.” his blood will be stained.’

When police learned that Mr Wilcox was the registered owner of the Volvo, they called his home. Police found Mr. Wilcox unconscious on a couch. He was pronounced dead at 5:15 a.m.

A pathologist found that Mr Wilcox suffered two stab wounds, as well as injuries consistent with being hit with a solid object, “such as a blood-stained vodka bottle”.

When interviewed by police, Harris denied any involvement in Wilcox’s death.

Whiteley said he “ran into” Harris and Webster that night, and they all went to the house of someone Harris called his “sugar daddy.”

Mr Ford said: ‘We say all three are responsible for Mr Wilcox’s death.

‘After a few hours of drinking and taking drugs, a flash point occurred, where events suddenly became unpleasant and violent.

‘We say that it was an attack in which he was stabbed twice, and attacked with a weapon, causing significant and various injuries.’

Colwyn Bay in North Wales, where Mark Wilcox lived in his seafront home

Mr Wilcox, a father of four, was described by his family at the time of his death as “such a kind and wonderful person, who always cared about the people he loved”.

Mr Wilcox worked for the Ministry of Defense and the BBC, then as a freelance IT specialist when he moved to Colwyn Bay, before retiring at the age of 65.

He retired in October, just weeks before he died in November. The father of four died before having the opportunity to hold his newborn ninth grandchild.

In a statement released by his family after his death, they said: ‘Mark was a truly generous person. If he saw someone homeless on the street, he used to buy them hot chocolate or a cup of tea. If they were hungry, he would buy them food.

Harris, of no fixed address, Webster, of Widnes, and Whiteley, of Old Colwyn, deny murder at Mold Crown Court. The trial continues.