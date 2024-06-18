A 24-year-old Marine Corps recruiter broke into a stranger’s house and stabbed an 11-year-old girl at a sleepover: ‘As horrible as it sounds’

A Marine Corps recruiter broke into a Michigan home and stabbed an 11-year-old girl who was at a sleepover in a shocking crime that a judge called “as horrible as it sounds.”

On Saturday around 3 a.m., a homeowner called 911 and said Ricardo Perez Castillo, 24, was in his daughter’s room with her friend who had just been attacked by the intruder, according to an affidavit.

The father initially found the maniac with a knife in the kitchen of his home in Plainfield Charter Township, about 28 minutes from Grand Rapids.

The quick-thinking father held the suspect at gunpoint until police arrived.

Home surveillance footage showed the creep entering the home before taking off his shoes, pants and socks, according to court documents.

Ricardo Perez Castillo, 24, was arrested Saturday after breaking into a home in Michigan and stabbing an 11-year-old girl.

The suspect later told detectives he planned to “break into the house and kill the whole family” and have sex with the stab victim’s “corpse.” (pictured: the house he broke into)

Castillo was then seen grabbing a knife from a kitchen drawer, wearing only a T-shirt and underwear, before walking upstairs to the girl’s room.

He later told detectives he planned to “break into the house and kill the entire family” and have sex with the victim’s “corpse,” according to court documents.

‘This case is as terrifying as it sounds. It is as horrible as it sounds and it puts us all in a fear zone like no other,” District Judge Sara J. Smolenski said during Castillo’s arraignment on Monday.

Before stabbing the young woman, authorities said the Marine Corps recruiter broke into another home in the 100 block of Oak Street.

The owner of that house found Castillo in his kitchen before telling him to come out. Upon leaving the house, Castillo told the homeowner that he “should always be armed.”

At the second home, Castillo allegedly told investigators that once he went upstairs, he tried to enter other rooms but they were locked.

He then explained how he moved to the master bedroom, where he saw the owners asleep in bed. Castillo decided to move on to look for an “easier target,” she told police.

He then stumbled into the girl’s room, where he took off his underwear, climbed on top of the 11-year-old girl and began stabbing her.

Both the girl and her friend woke up and began screaming, causing Castillo to stop.

Once police arrived on the scene, the homeowner held Castillo at gunpoint, while a bloody knife was next to him.

The girl suffered multiple stab wounds that required surgery. Her current condition is unknown.

‘Wow, this is a helpless victim. A child should be innocent. “A child shouldn’t have to worry about things like this,” said Kent County Prosecutor Christopher Becker.

“But it happens, and I can’t say it’s never happened before, and it clearly has happened here now, and it probably won’t be the last either.”

Castillo’s heinous crimes are believed to be the result of a random attack, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said.

“At this point, it appears to be initially random,” Kent County Sheriff’s Office Undersheriff Bryan Muir said. WZZM 13.

“And again, that long part of the investigation will delve into the details behind how this happened and why it happened at this residence.”

“But at this time, we have no connection to bring the subject responsible for the assault to this residence,” Muir added.

Castillo was charged with one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of first-degree burglary, one count of assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct involving penetration and one count of carrying a weapon with unlawful intent.

He also faces a charge of criminal trespass to the first home he broke into Saturday morning, Becker’s office said. Castillo could face 90 days in jail or a $500 fine if he is convicted of that charge.

For his other charges, he could face life in prison and more than $7,000 in fines.

Smolenski, visibly disturbed by Castillo’s actions and other confessions during the investigation, suggested that the suspect talk to his lawyer about his “big cases.”

“That’s how seriously this court takes all of these charges, and we want to make sure that you are monitored if there is any chance of you getting out of jail,” the judge added.

Smolenski set Castillo’s bail at $2 million and ordered that he have no contact with any of the victims involved. He is expected to return to court on June 26.

Officer Muir urged residents to practice safe nighttime routines at home, even if they believe they live in a safe area.

“Lock your doors, lock your cars, just check your windows – make sure your home is as safe as possible,” he said.

‘This was a completely random act from what we believe now, and these things don’t happen very often, but they can happen. So we just ask that you do everything you can to stay safe.’

The United States Marine Corps recruiting station in Lansing confirmed that Castillo served as an infantryman and recruiter.

During his service, Castillo received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Award and the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, WZZM 13 reported.

‘We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred. “The Marine Corps is fully cooperating with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office in this matter,” the US Marine Corps said in a statement.

“The incident is currently under investigation by authorities and it would be premature to speculate on the details of the investigation at this time.”

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” he added.