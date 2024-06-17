A 24-year-old man is rushed to hospital after a horrific Pitbull-type dog attack, as armed police descend on a housing estate.

A 24-year-old man was rushed to hospital after being savagely attacked by a dog.

Armed police arrived at a quiet cul-de-sac in Port Talbot following the horrific incident at 7am.

The road, Blair Way, was closed and the dog was sedated before being removed from the scene by a specialist canine unit.

South Wales Police said: “Officers attended Blair Way, Aberavon, at around 7am this morning (Monday, June 17) following a report of an incident involving a man and a dog.

‘A 24-year-old man was taken by air ambulance to hospital with serious injuries. The dog has been sedated and removed from the scene by Police Dog units. Our investigation is ongoing.’

