A 12-year-old girl is gang-raped in an abandoned hangar in a Paris suburb in an “anti-Semitic attack by three young men, including her ex-boyfriend, who accused her of hiding her Jewish religion from him.”

A 12-year-old girl was gang-raped in an abandoned hangar in a Paris suburb in an alleged anti-Semitic attack by three young men.

The girl from Courbevoie, in the suburb of Hauts-de-Seine, northwest of the French capital, told police she had been raped last weekend.

She said she was going to Place Henri Regnault with her boyfriend when three teenagers grabbed her and took her to an abandoned hangar on the site of a former daycare center nearby.

One of the attackers was allegedly her 12-year-old ex-boyfriend, who accused her of hiding her Jewish religion from him. The Parisian reports. The three boys allegedly beat the girl and insulted her religion before raping her.

Local prosecutors opened an investigation into the rape and the alleged perpetrators were identified as three boys aged 12, 13 and 14 from Rueil-Malmaison, also in Hauts-de-Seine.

The girl from Courbevoie, in the suburb of Hauts-de-Seine, northwest of the French capital, told police she had been raped last weekend. She said she was going to Place Henri Regnault (pictured) with her boyfriend when three teenagers grabbed her and took her to an abandoned hangar on the site of a former daycare center nearby.

They were arrested on Monday after a gynecological examination at a local hospital confirmed the rape.

The boys appeared before a judge this afternoon and reportedly admitted to the rape.

The girl’s ex-boyfriend told police he was angry because she hid from him that she was Jewish and wanted revenge, according to Le Parisien.

Investigators allegedly found anti-Semitic comments and images, including that of a burned Israeli flag, on the boy’s phone.

One of his friends reportedly told police that he had hit the girl because she said bad things about Palestine.

The local prosecutor’s office said in a statement that the children are accused of the crimes of aggravated rape, aggravated sexual assault, attempted extortion, invasion of privacy, death threat, violence and insults, the latter two aggravated by admitting the assault. . It was related to the girl’s religion.