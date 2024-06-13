57-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder in death of newborn girl found more than 40 years ago

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a newborn girl who was found in Northampton in 1982.

The 57-year-old woman was taken to a location in the county where she was questioned by murder detectives, police said.

The woman, who would have been 15 years old at the time the baby was found, was released on bail this afternoon.

The case was the subject of a major police investigation at the time, but no one was ever prosecuted and the investigation was closed in 1993.

However, new evidence emerged in 2023 following a cold case review by Northamptonshire Police, which led to this week’s arrest.

Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit’s Major Crime Team, said: “This has been an extremely complex investigation into events that occurred more than four decades ago and a lot of work has gone into bringing the this point.

‘Dozens of officers from Northamptonshire Police and our colleagues across the region have been involved in the operation over the last 48 hours or more and I would like to thank them all for their work.

“This investigation remains active and ongoing and as such Northamptonshire Police will be making no further comment at this time.”