37-Year-Old Woman With No Front Teeth Leaves Internet STUNNING After Shocking Makeup Transformation

A woman with no front teeth has stunned the internet thanks to her stunning makeup transformations.

Sarah Andres, from Alberta, Canada, has been sharing how easily you can transform your appearance using carefully applied cosmetics and clip-on veneers.

The 37-year-old lost her two front teeth in a quad bike accident in 2017 and initially struggled with self-esteem issues.

But now the makeup fanatic is using her online platform to show that beauty is within and help others embrace their insecurities.

Sarah Andres, from Alberta, Canada, has been sharing how easily you can transform your appearance using carefully applied cosmetics and clip-on veneers. In the photo: before (left) and after (right)

The makeup fanatic uses her online platform to show that beauty is within and help others accept their insecurities.

“At first, losing my teeth affected my self-esteem, however in the long run it has helped me gain self-esteem and love myself more anyway,” Sarah began.

‘I started using clip on veneers in 2021 and they have changed my life.

‘I have a lot more confidence with them and they make me feel good about myself.

“I hope to fix mine permanently when I can do so financially.”

Despite spending two hours on her elaborate makeup transformations, Sarah says she typically doesn’t wear much on a day-to-day basis.

She said: ‘I wear very little make-up during my daily life, but I wear my veneers every day.

‘I wear my glamorous looks for date nights with my boyfriend or for filming.

“Other than that, I’m pretty natural.”

The 37-year-old lost her two front teeth in a quad bike accident in 2017 and initially struggled with self-esteem issues. In the photo: before makeup.

“Losing my teeth initially affected my self-esteem, however in the long run it has helped me gain self-esteem and love myself more,” Sarah explained. In the photo: before (left) and after (right)

In a recent post, Sarah filmed herself before putting on makeup and without veneers before showing off in full makeup with pink eyeshadow, long blonde braids and her trusty clip-in teeth.

Although some users pointed out the apparent use of an aging filter in the ‘before’ clip, she was widely praised for her stunning appearance.

One person commented: “Please share the secrets and what teeth you are using.”

“She’s an icon,” said another fan.

Someone else added: “Damn I wish I could do my makeup that good.”

“Awesome,” another user agreed.

Another viewer added: ‘Wow! Those are skills!!’

Despite the positivity, Sarah has also been the target of trolling, with people calling her a “catfish.”

Although some users pointed out the apparent use of an aging filter in the ‘before’ clip, she was widely praised for her stunning appearance.

She said: “I’ve received a lot of negative comments online, but what I’m trying to do is show women that beauty has nothing to do with outward appearances.”

‘The negative comments come from a place of self-hatred and have nothing to do with me, so they don’t affect me at all.

‘I would like people to know that true beauty lies in your character and how you love others; everything else fades away.

“And that young women leave aside any harassment or hatred, because it is always a projection.”