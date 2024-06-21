30-year-old British tourist is stabbed to death in front of a Spanish nightclub “after a fight with other foreigners”

A British tourist has been stabbed to death outside a nightclub in Spain, according to police.

The man, aged 30, was murdered in front of the Oxygen nightclub in the tourist town of Calella, about 50 kilometers from Barcelona.

Local media report that the tourist died at the scene around five a.m. on Friday.

He is believed to have been stabbed during a fight with another group of foreigners outside the club.

Another person was reportedly injured in the fight and was rushed to hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Police have launched an investigation and no arrests have been made so far, news site The case reports.

An ambulance is seen at the scene where a Briton was stabbed to death in the early hours of Friday morning.

General view of the Oxígeno nightclub in Calella where the stabbing occurred

Calella police said: ‘This morning there was a fight in a nightclub in the city.

‘The result of the incident is one dead and one injured, who has been taken to a hospital. The attack was with a knife.

Detectives have been reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to people who were at the club as they work to hunt down the attackers.

Catalonia’s police force, Mossos d’Esquadra, is leading the investigation.

Images show an ambulance at the scene and the area cordoned off this morning.

Local reports say there is a “significant police presence” in the area today.

The Foreign Office has been contacted for comment.