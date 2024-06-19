25-year-old blonde, who smashed a car windscreen during a drunken rampage at a 5am house party after she was “mocked”, has been spared jail, after court told she ” will mature.”

A hellish blonde who smashed a car windscreen during a drunken rampage at a 5am house party after being “mocked” has been spared jail – with a court order to “grow up”.

Chelsey Morris, 25, threw a bottle of wine at a guest, which missed and broke the windscreen of a car, before throwing a flower pot against a window and another against a wall after a row spilled into the street.

Neighbors who were awakened by the scandal in the town of Widnes, Cheshire, in the early hours of October 7 last year, watched as police arrived at the scene and arrested Morris and a 32-year-old man he was fighting with .

Appearing at Warrington Magistrates’ Court, health visitor Morris, from Liverpool, claimed she was being mocked in the lead-up to the incident, prompting her to respond in the way she did.

Chelsey Morris (pictured) leaving Warrington Magistrates Court after being spared jail. JP Andrew Pope told her to “work on probation, get herself together and grow up.”

He is now seeking treatment for an alcohol problem.

Morris pleaded guilty to using threatening behavior and causing criminal damage, and was sentenced to a 12-month community order, with a requirement to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work and attend up to 20 rehabilitation activity days with the service. conditional freedom.

He denies any wrongdoing.

Sentencing Morris, Justice of the Peace Andrew Pope said: ‘We have to remember that you are 25 years old. It has some issues that need to be addressed. We hope that the probation service will resolve these issues by working with you. Work with probation, fix yourself and grow.

The incident happened last year when Morris was out with her sister Bethany and Bethany’s boyfriend, and they ended up at a house in Upton Rocks Avenue, Widnes, where Spencer was with friends.

Another man who was at the party also faces trial at the same court in August, accused of assaulting Morris and using threatening behaviour.

The house party host is believed to have organized the late-night party while his mother was on vacation.

Joseph Kindley, prosecuting, said: ‘Alcohol was being consumed when a verbal altercation began. That argument continued and other parties became involved and the altercation spread outside.

‘The accused acted aggressively and banged on car windscreens. She threw a bottle at one of the other participants, which missed and hit a vehicle, damaging the windshield. The other party picked up the bottle and threw it on the ground.

‘But the accused picked up a flower pot and threw it towards the window. There was another altercation between the accused and another party and a flower pot was thrown against the wall. The police arrived at 5.45 in the morning, but the accused did not make any comments to all the questions they asked her.

Kindley showed photographs of the damage it caused, which included a chip on a car windscreen, a dent in the frame of a double-glazed window and broken flower pots. The cost of the damage is unknown.

Morris has no previous convictions.

His lawyer, David Robb, said in mitigation: “It was a night out gone wrong.” He was dating her sister who was staying with her boyfriend.

‘Unfortunately, all parties consumed too much drink and this resulted in a fight in the property which spilled into the street. She said they were making fun of her and that’s why she responded the way she did.

‘Unfortunately the neighbors had to witness what happened and the mother who was on vacation had to assume the consequences of what happened.

‘He is a person without previous convictions, of good character. She clearly lost him due to the stupidity of the night’s drinking.

‘She is 25 years old. She is not without problems that explain her erratic behavior. The defendant is 25 years old, but she has had many difficulties with alcoholism and recovery from it.

“Along with that, he has mental health issues, depression and anxiety, which have exacerbated his inability to control his behavior when he is at his worst from drink and when faced with situations like this.”