23-year-old influencer, who pranks fans by pretending to go to Love Island ‘every year’, slams ‘disgusting’ comments and death threats

An influencer who pranks her fans “every year” by pretending to go on Love Island has slammed the “disgusting” comments and death threats she has received.

Anatasia Kingsnorth, from Manchester, teased her one million Instagram followers about taking part in the hit reality TV show in which singletons “come together” and compete to win a £50,000 prize.

ITV often invites the 23-year-old to post tours of the villa on her social media accounts to generate buzz around the show.

Typically, the series has a couple of ‘bombs’, which refer to people entering the house at different times in the program and wreaking havoc by breaking up couples.

This year, the broadcaster offered the content creator the chance to make her own ‘bombshell’ video of her entering the villa and also took official photographs of her.

Anatasia Kingsnorth responded to trolls who criticized her for pranking her followers by pretending to go on the show.

Anatasia shared a photo of herself looking like a ‘bombshell’ on Instagram while working with ITV to promote the show.

Anatasia captioned the image, which showed her in a khaki green bikini in front of a love heart-shaped flame: ‘I hear you’re missing a bomb?’

She then posted a video of her entering the villa and said: ‘Shall we stir the pot some more?’ The influencer then posted a clip on YouTube with the title: ‘I’m going to Love Island!’

He decided to turn this into a joke and told his family, friends and followers that he would travel to sunny Spain in search of love.

Anatasia has made this joke every season for the past few years and her fans quickly caught on to her joke.

Others accused her of being “desperate” to go on the show, while others are frustrated with the annual stunt.

He also received a lot of hate from online trolls who criticized his appearance and made videos about his stunt.

He took to his YouTube to remind people to “always be kind” and urged those who were angry to “take a hard look” at what’s happening in their lives and “project their hate elsewhere.”

Anatasia said: “I’m not the type of person to let comments or hate get to me, I’ve had it (my) entire life, I’ve been told everything under the sun.”

“I don’t think anything can affect me in any way because of how bad I’ve had it in the past.

The content creator sent a message to trolls and reminded them to ‘always be kind’

‘Every time I feel hate, it reminds me of that feeling and how close I was to the edge.

‘I leave my life for people to comment on, I don’t mind people commenting on my life, that’s part of the job.

‘But some of the comments I’ve had about my appearance and in general are beyond horrible. I just can’t even understand it.

The internet star said the hurtful comments made her feel “very sad” for those on the show who receive a lot of criticism they’ve never had to deal with before.

‘This is just a message to always be kind. “It was really a light-hearted joke,” she added.

‘I’m so glad I did it because I looked so fucking sexy in that photo and video. I look so good and I ate a lot (it looked really great).’

The star said she received ’95 percent’ love for the joke, but wanted to address the trolls who tried to tear her down.

Anatasia said: ‘I’m just avoiding TikTok and my (messages) for a couple of days because it offends a lot of people, making jokes.

‘I know that if every person who tells me something horrible had the opportunity to do what I did, I know they would do it in a heartbeat. So I politely think about screwing.”

Some Instagram users were unimpressed by the prank and instead asked why she felt like she had to “pretend” to go on the show every year.

The YouTuber urged people to be careful what they say to others because ‘they don’t know what happens behind closed doors.’

He added: “If something as happy as that is going to affect you and cause such a bad reaction that you have to say all these things to someone, then you need to take a hard look at what’s going on in your life.” life and project that hatred you have somewhere else because it’s ridiculous.’

One wrote: “It’s actually getting a bit strange how you do this every year, it’s like an internal obsession.”

Another wrote: “This is embarrassing, stop pretending you’re going on Love Island.”

A third said: “Another year pretending to be on Love Island.”

A fourth commented: “She’s so desperate to get in.”