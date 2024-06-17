18-year-old man who stabbed to death a “shy” 17-year-old with an interest in “dealing knives” in a “shockingly violent attack” before the boy’s body was dumped in a canal is found guilty of murder .

A man who stabbed a “shy” 17-year-old boy to death in broad daylight before dumping his body in a canal has been found guilty of murder.

Victor Lee was stabbed twice in the back and once in the chest on the Grand Union Canal towpath in west London in a “shockingly violent attack” on June 25 last year.

Despite being quickly rescued from the water by local people and given emergency treatment by police and ambulance colleagues, he died at the scene.

Elijah Gokool-Mely, 18, was found guilty of murdering the teenager and robbing him after a jury at the Old Bailey deliberated for more than 16 hours.

Metropolitan Police detectives established that robbery was the motive for the brutal attack in which Gookol-Mely stole Victor’s bicycle and his backpack, which officers believe contained several knives.

Victor Lee (pictured) was stabbed twice in the back and once in the chest on the Grand Union Canal towpath in west London in a “shockingly violent attack” on June 25 last year.

Police divers in the canal under Scrubs Lane, west London, following the fatal stabbing

Victor, who was described by his family as shy, easily manipulated and at risk of being exploited by others, had met his killer and had developed an interest in buying weapons online which he wanted to sell for a profit.

At the trial it was revealed that in the months before his death he had purchased knives and a crossbow on the Internet, which he intended to sell.

Officers believe Victor did not fully understand the harm others could cause with the weapons he seemed to enjoy trading.

A 16-year-old and a 15-year-old were also charged with murder and robbery, but both were acquitted of both charges on Monday.

The prosecution told jurors during the trial that Victor appears to have met the three defendants on the towpath around 3.30pm and sold them a crossbow.

The same group was said to have gathered a second time at the same location at around 5.30pm, after Victor was asked if he had knives to sell, which is when the attack occurred.

There were no witnesses to the murder, but one witness saw the tallest of the three boys, Gokool-Mely, pushing Victor into the canal, the court heard.

The Met investigation linked Gokool-Mely to the murder through extensive analysis of mobile phones and associated data, as well as CCTV of the area around the crime scene, witness accounts and forensic evidence obtained from the scene. and Victor’s stolen purse discarded nearby. .

A knife was recovered at Gookol-Mely’s house, on which Victor’s blood and the defendant’s DNA were found.

The Met’s homicide investigation, led by detectives from the Specialized Crime Command, moved quickly and Gookol-Mely was arrested along with two other teenagers on June 30, 2023. Officers charged each of them the following day with murder and theft.

Gokool-Mely will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on Friday, July 19.

Chief Inspector Brian Howie, the senior officer who led the investigation, said: “This conviction was the result of a tenacious and thoroughly professional police investigation, supported by a range of specialists and partners, including the Crown Prosecution Service.”

‘However, I would like the focus today to be on the tragedy that Victor’s family has suffered and the role that young people were able to easily purchase knives and other weapons in his death.

‘Víctor was a young man who was not directly involved with gangs or crime; he had an interest in buying, fixing and selling bicycles. He had energy and drive, but unfortunately he didn’t have enough wisdom.

‘His family has told me that he had an inability to adequately evaluate situations, people or threats.

‘When Victor crossed paths with the defendant, he took advantage of him and ultimately subjected him to a sudden, unprovoked and shockingly violent assault.

The crime scene on Grand Union Canal, showing the forensic tent and medical paraphernalia.

“Having worked so hard on this case, speaking to Victor’s family and thinking about his life and tragic death, it will always be a source of regret to me that this vulnerable but independent young man was able to purchase guns online simply by altering the date. of birth in your passport.

‘Having previously purchased knives, Victor lined up a crossbow in the days before his murder, and appears to have sold it to his killer at around 3pm on the day of his murder. That same day they robbed and murdered him when he tried to sell them knives.

‘Apparently unable to comprehend the devastating consequences of his actions, he probably considered this as an interesting scheme to make some money. But, upon meeting his murderer after organizing the sale of the weapons through Snapchat, this plan triggered the events that cost him his life.

‘Víctor had his life ahead of him and his family was devastated by what happened to him. Understandably, they are still struggling to come to terms with his murder and the events that led to his death at such a young age. My thoughts are with them today and I can only hope that today’s conviction can bring them a little comfort.’