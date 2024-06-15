12-year-old boy killed by hit-and-run BMW driver as police appeal for witnesses

A 12-year-old boy has tragically died in Coventry after being hit by a car that did not stop.

The collision took place on Friday shortly after 4.30pm on Radford Road.

Despite the best efforts of the ambulance service, sadly the child died at the scene.

Police are appealing for information from any witnesses to the collision involving a BMW vehicle.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage.

The vehicle was later seized but police are asking for help finding the people who were in the vehicle at the time.

Sergeant Rich Evans, of the serious collision investigation unit, said: “We are appealing to the driver or any of the passengers who were in the vehicle to do the right thing and contact us.”

‘A 12-year-old boy has tragically lost his life and we need them to come forward and surrender.

‘We are helping to support the family at this very difficult time as they try to understand what has happened.

‘We would also like to hear from witnesses or people with any information, including dashcam footage, to contact us via live chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting registration number 3407-140624.

‘Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.’