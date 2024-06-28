You’re the worst; You’re a crybaby

US presidential election: The exchange occurred towards the end of the debate.

Los Angeles United States:

A bad-tempered and unedifying U.S. presidential debate between the two oldest candidates ever to run for office degenerated into a dispute over golfing prowess on Thursday.

In the first direct confrontation of an already painfully long campaign, Joe Biden, 81, and his rival Donald Trump, 78, traded insults and accusations for 90 minutes on prime-time television.

There were insults: “You are the worst!” “No, YOU ARE the worst!”

There were accusations: “You’re a crybaby!”

And then they fought over their golf handicaps.

“You can’t hit a ball 50 yards,” Trump said, in one of the few occasions when the two men addressed each other directly.

“He challenged me to a game of golf. He can’t hit a ball 50 yards.”

Trump’s own vitality was never in doubt, he boasted, insisting: “I’m in as good shape as I’ve been in years.”

Not to be outdone in his putting prowess, Biden insisted he was ready on the green.

“I would love to organise a driving competition,” he said. “When I was vice president, my handicap was reduced to six.”

Trump scoffed.

“A six-handicap?” he snorted. “I’ve seen your swing. I know your swing.”

The exchange occurred toward the end of the CNN-hosted debate, which had begun without the handshake customary on such occasions and only got worse from there.

The animosity between the two men was palpable, and Biden early attacked a man he said had “the morals of a stray cat.”

“How many billions of dollars do you owe in civil penalties for sexually abusing a woman in public… for having sex with a porn star… while your wife was pregnant,” he said, referring to Trump’s alleged flirtation with adult cinema? Actress Stormy Daniels.

The former Republican president again denied adultery, but a New York jury found him guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal payments to her to maintain her silence.

Trump wasted few opportunities to emphasize his claim that Biden was “weak” and not “a leader.”

He also took aim at Biden’s perceived mental weaknesses, an issue that polls repeatedly show voters are concerned about.

“I had two cognitive tests. Both came out well, and as you know, we made them public,” he said.

“He didn’t answer any of them. I’d like to see him answer one, just one, a very easy one, like answering the first five questions. He couldn’t do it.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated channel.)