‘You won’t see Sachin-Dravid…’: Former Bangladesh star attacks Virender Sehwag over Shakib Al Hasan dig

Former Bangladesh cricket team batsman Imrul Kayes criticized Virender Sehwag for his comments on Shakib Al Hasan for his poor run in the T20 World Cup 2024. The legendary India batsman was extremely critical of Shakib after he failed perform in Bangladesh’s defeat against South Africa. . He went on to say that Shakib should have retired from the game after the last World Cup and even asked him to remember that he is a Bangladesh batsman and he should play accordingly. In a recent interview, Kayes expressed displeasure over his comments and said that since Sehwag did not receive any respect during his cricket career, he believes that the former India star does not know how to respect others.

“I don’t know how a legendary cricketer like him thinks when he says those things. You won’t see Sachin-Dravid talking like that because they respect the players. Since he didn’t get that respect in his career, he doesn’t know how to show that respect to the other players.” Imrul said Cric Frenzy.

“Cricket players from different countries evaluate cricket players from other countries differently. Virender Sehwag has made similar comments throughout his career. He has also made similar comments about our country, saying that we do not have a proper environment for cricket and we don’t have the ability to take 20 wickets in Test cricket, but we took them,” the former Bangladesh cricketer added.

Imrul also praised Shakib Al Hasan for his achievements and said that he believes “these cricketers should be talked about with respect.”

“Shakib did not become Shakib Al Hasan in one or two days. If you look at his career, you will see a lot of achievements. He has been the number one in all three formats for a long time. I think these cricketers should talk about it with respect” , he concluded.