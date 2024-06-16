‘You shouldn’t be hosting…’: Angry Sunil Gavaskar’s strong message to ICC after T20 World Cup between India and Canada abandoned

For the third consecutive match in Florida, play had to be suspended without a ball being bowled in the T20 World Cup on Saturday. After Sri Lanka against Nepal on Tuesday and the United States against Ireland on Friday, it was India against Canada on Saturday. On three occasions the game was abandoned due to rain or wet outfields. Saturday was the last straw. It didn’t rain at all and it was still not possible to play because the field was wet from the previous rain.

Earlier, Pakistan was eliminated before even playing their match, as the United States vs Ireland at the Turf Ground stadium at Central Broward Regional Park, Lauderhill, Florida, was washed out.

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar was angry at the way things had progressed.

“I request the ICC not to organize matches where there is no cover to cover the entire ground. You simply cannot cover the pitch and let the other parts of the ground get wet. There were a lot of people waiting to see the top.” stars in action, but were denied. This should not be like this,” Sunil Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Even Michael Vaughan was angry. “I don’t understand how we don’t have more coverage to cover all the ground… All the money in the game and yet they still cancel games for us because of wet outfields!!! #T20WorldCup #USA“he wrote in X.

I don’t understand how we don’t have more coverage to cover all the ground… All the money in the game and we still get games canceled because of wet outfields!!!! #T20WorldCup #USA —Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 15, 2024

Inclement weather hampered India’s hopes of bolstering their Super Eight preparations through a match against Canada on Saturday, but they will travel to the Caribbean as a confident unit after a strong World Cup group stage campaign. T20. India’s final Group A league match against Canada was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to wet outfields.

Both teams shared one point each, while India advanced as leaders of Group A with seven points. The United States (five points) was the second team to qualify from the Group. Canada finished third with three points.

India’s confidence is mainly due to the pacers’ efforts in three group matches. Fast pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Siraj combined to take 20 wickets between them.

Of course, they had a spiteful, double-paced pitch for attendance at the Nassau County Stadium in those matches, and they will have traditional playing surfaces in the West Indies for the rest of the ICC showpiece.

But if his outings to New York are any indication, then the opposition will have a lot to worry about.