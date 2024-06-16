“You are an amazing dad”

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture. (courtesy: Priyanka Chopra )

New Delhi:

Priyanka Chopra’s special Father’s Day posts will melt your hearts. Priyanka Chopra shared adorable messages along with beautiful snaps. She shared a photo of Nick Jonas in which she can be seen feeding her daughter Malti Marie while she looks out a window. Priyanka wrote in the note, “Seeing you with our daughter fills my heart with gratitude. You are an amazing father and husband.” Priyanka Chopra added the hashtag Happyfatherday to her post. Remembering her late father Ashok Chopra on this occasion, Priyanka shared a picture of him from her childhood. In the shared picture, Priyanka can be seen looking at her father wistfully. She wrote in the caption: “Dear dad, you are always with me in my heart. I miss you dad.”

Here’s what Priyanka Chopra posted about her father:

Priyanka also shared a beautiful photo of her father-in-law Kevin Jonas in which he can be seen holding Malti Marie on his lap and showing her something from a distance. Priyanka wrote in the caption, “Happy Father’s Day Dad, I love you.” Have a look:

By the way, Priyanka celebrated her mother’s birthday a day ago. Sharing photos from the intimate celebration, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Happiest birthday to the most magical woman I have ever met. Thank you for sharing your grace with us. Thank you for helping us become the best versions of ourselves, our matriarch, our leader.” “My goodness, happy birthday.” Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Hollywood romantic comedy Love Again. Priyanka recently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film Heads Of State, directed by Ilya Naishuller. It also features Idris Elba, John Cena and Jack Quaid. Priyanka Chopra is busy with the shooting of her new film Ella’s Bluff.