“Yoga is a powerful metaphor for the United Nations itself”: UNGA President

United Nations:

Yoga symbolizes the world organization’s efforts toward global unity, according to its leaders celebrating the International Day recognizing the ancient discipline.

U.N. General Assembly President Dennis Francis said Friday that yoga is “a powerful metaphor for the United Nations itself.”

“Just as yoga brings together various aspects of the human experience to create a balanced whole, the United Nations unites diverse nations and cultures to work towards common goals,” he said in a video message for the 10th International Yoga Day celebrations here. .

“In this unity, the various parts come together to form a unified sum greater than its parts, symbolizing peace and harmony as we come together today in this celebration,” he added.

Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, who attended the event, said the unifying power of yoga is visible in the celebrations at the UN.

“Yoga is about unity, the unity of mind, body and spirit. It is about you, it is about me and it is about us, and today at the UN we see how it unites people from different cultures and countries,” he said . aggregate.

He recalled last year’s celebration with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which entered the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest number of nationalities practicing yoga together.

“That achievement was a wonderful and powerful symbol of the global popularity of yoga, its universal appeal and its power to unite people in their shared interests and their shared humanity,” he said.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a written message: “This year’s theme, ‘Yoga for Self and Society’, reminds us of the important role of yoga in improving the lives of individuals and the wider community.”

“Now adopted around the world by people of all religions and cultures, yoga unites people with its values ​​of balance, mindfulness and peace with both people and the planet,” he added.

As a gentle breeze from the East River blew across the north lawn of United Nations Headquarters on a hot day, the celebration included a mass yoga exercise featuring diplomats and United Nations staff from around the world and invited guests. of the Indian diaspora dressed in white and blue T-shirts adorned with the Yoga Day logo.

Denise Scotto, chair of the UN International Day of Yoga Committee, said it was “remarkable” that 177 countries co-sponsored the 2014 General Assembly resolution declaring June 21 as International Yoga Day.

“This shows the unity of the whole world,” he added.

The United Nations Chamber Music Society performed Rabindranath Tagore’s “Streams of Light” in Bengali.

The Indian dance group Raga performed classical dances, one of them incorporating “yoga poses.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated channel.)