Xi Jinping praises India’s “Panchsheel” agreement and Jawaharlal Nehru’s Non-Aligned Movement

(L to R) Ambassador Raghavan, Zhou Enlai, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Chairman Mao Zedong in Beijing, October 19, 1954

Beijing:

Chinese President Xi Jinping highlighted the relevance of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, which gained strength with the Non-Aligned Movement, to end current conflicts and seek to expand influence in the Global South in the midst of its struggle with the West.

Xi Jinping, 71, invoked the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, dubbed “Panchsheel” by India, at a conference in Beijing to mark his 70th birthday and also sought to juxtapose them with his new concept of Global Security Initiative that envisions a shared future for humanity.

The ‘Panchsheel’ pointers They were first formally stated in the Agreement on Trade and Exchange between the Tibet Region of China and India signed on April 29, 1954, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

‘Panchsheel’ or The Five Principles were part of the legacy of the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and his Chinese counterpart Zhou Enlai in their unsuccessful attempt to find a solution to the controversial border issue.

President Rajendra Prasad, Vice President S. Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Nehru with Zhou Enlai at Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 26, 1954.

Photo Credit: Photo Credit – mea.gov.in

“The Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence responded to the call of the times, and their inception was an inevitable historical development. In the past, the Chinese leadership specified the Five Principles in their entirety for the first time, namely, ‘mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity’, ‘mutual non-aggression’, ‘mutual non-interference in each other’s internal affairs’, ‘equality and mutual benefit’ and ‘peaceful coexistence’,” Xi Jinping said.

“They included the Five Principles in the China-India and China-Myanmar joint statements which jointly called for making them basic norms for state-to-state relations,” Xi said at the conference where guests included former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa and a number of political leaders and officials from various countries closely associated with China over the years.

The five principles of peaceful coexistence, the Panchsheel, were born in Asia (India) but quickly rose to the world stage. In 1955, more than 20 Asian and African countries attended the Bandung Conference, Xi Jinping recalled in his speech.

The Non-Aligned Movement, founded by Jawaharlal Nehru, which emerged in the 1960s adopted the ‘Panchsheel’ or Five Principles as its guiding principles.

“The Five Principles have established a historic benchmark for international relations and the international rule of law,” he said, highlighting their relevance to ending current conflicts.

They fully conform to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, the changing trend of international relations of our times and the fundamental interests of all nations, Xi said, seeking to juxtapose them with his new concepts of the Global Security Initiative. (GSI). ) which advocates for the joint security of nations and the ‘Vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity’.

Xi, who began his unprecedented third five-year term in power last year, has been championing several initiatives, including his pet $1 trillion project, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), to enhance China’s global influence.

Under the BRI, Beijing has made huge investments in infrastructure projects in smaller countries that in subsequent years sparked accusations of debt diplomacy as many countries struggled to repay loans taken from China.

Furthermore, in the face of growing strategic competition from the United States and the European Union, China in recent years has taken on India and other developing countries to consolidate its influence in Asian, African and Latin American countries, generally referred to as the Global South. .

China will establish a Global South Research Center to better support global South-South cooperation, Xi said.

China will provide 1,000 “Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence Excellence Scholarships”, 100,000 training opportunities to countries in the Global South in the next five years and will also launch a “Young Leaders of the Global South” program, he said.

