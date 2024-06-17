World leaders rally behind Ukraine, urge peace talks with Russia

Officials from more than 90 states spent the weekend at a two-day summit trying to resolve the conflict.

Bürgenstock, Switzerland:

World leaders on Sunday endorsed Ukraine’s independence and territorial integrity, and the need for eventual talks with Russia to end the war, but left key questions of how and when unresolved.

More than two years after the Russian invasion, leaders and senior officials from more than 90 states spent the weekend in a Swiss mountain resort for a two-day summit dedicated to resolving Europe’s largest conflict since World War II.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the diplomatic “success” of the event, to which Russia was not invited. The way is open for a second peace summit, with a view to ending the war with a just and lasting agreement, he added.

“Russia and its leaders are not prepared for a just peace,” Zelensky said at the closing press conference.

“Russia can start negotiations with us even tomorrow without expecting anything, if they leave our legal territories.”

Meanwhile, Moscow redoubled its demand for an effective surrender of kyiv as a starting point for negotiations.

A ‘challenging’ road ahead

“Achieving peace requires participation and dialogue between all parties,” said the summit’s final communique, backed by the vast majority of countries attending the meeting at the Burgenstock complex overlooking Lake Lucerne.

The document also reaffirms the commitment to the “sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all states, including Ukraine, within their internationally recognized borders.”

Any threat or use of nuclear weapons in war is “inadmissible” and food security “must not become a weapon,” he added.

The statement also called for a full exchange of prisoners of war and the return to Ukraine of “all illegally deported and displaced children” and other illegally detained Ukrainian civilians.

But not all attendees supported the joint statement. India, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were among those not appearing on a list of states backing him.

Pavan Kapoor, head of India’s delegation to the summit, said New Delhi continues to believe that peace “requires bringing together all stakeholders and a sincere and practical engagement between the two sides in the conflict.”

While the declaration committed countries to take “concrete measures… to achieve greater participation by representatives of all parties,” it was still unclear how Russia was going to be brought into the process.

“The road ahead is long and difficult,” acknowledged Swiss President Viola Amherd.

Kremlin reiterates Putin’s call

In a post on the social media platform

But the summit came at a time when outmanned and outgunned Ukraine is fighting on the battlefield.

Zelensky said the current level of Western military aid was not enough to ensure kyiv wins the war.

“There is help. There are serious packages. Is it enough to win? No. Is it too late? Yes,” he told reporters.

On Friday, Putin demanded kyiv’s effective surrender as a basis for peace talks.

His call for Ukraine to withdraw its troops from the south and east of the country, which Russia claims to have annexed, was widely rejected at the summit.

However, the Kremlin insisted on Sunday that Ukraine should “reflect” on Putin’s demands, citing the military situation on the ground.

“The current dynamics of the situation on the front clearly shows us that it continues to get worse for Ukrainians,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“A politician who puts his country’s interests ahead of his own and his masters is likely to reflect on such a proposal.”

Russia claimed on Sunday that its troops had captured the village of Zagrine in southern Ukraine, continuing their advance on the front line.

Children, nuclear fears

The Burgenstock talks were framed by areas of common ground between Zelensky’s 10-point peace plan presented in late 2022 and a 2023 U.N. resolution on the war that was passed with the support of 141 countries.

Switzerland set itself a strict mandate to try to gain the broadest support by adhering firmly to the issues covered by international law and the United Nations Charter and, from there, outline a framework towards lasting peace.

Sunday’s summit focused on food security and freedom of navigation in the Black Sea; technological and physical nuclear security to curb the risk of disaster; and humanitarian issues, including the return of deported children or the welfare of prisoners of war.

Standing next to Zelensky, Chilean President Gabriel Boric said at the closing press conference that the summit was not about NATO, nor about left- or right-wing political convictions, nor about North versus South debates.

“It is about respect for international law and human rights as fundamental principles of our coexistence. And this is applicable in Ukraine, in Gaza and in any other conflict in the world,” he said.

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo highlighted the impact of the war on Ukraine’s food exports and how the conflict had triggered inflation, damaging living standards in some of the world’s poorest countries.

“The consequences of the invasion go far beyond the confines of Europe,” he said. “In fact, in many ways, Africa has been the biggest victim.”

Akufo-Addo said a method must be found by which Russia and China join the talks process “if we ever want to reach a definitive agreement.”

Zelensky called on Beijing, which refused to send a delegation to the summit due to Russia’s absence, to seriously engage with the developing peace proposals.

