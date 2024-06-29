Woman’s post about lack of work-life balance goes viral

The publication has obtained more than 312,000 views. (Representative photo)

All of us have experienced pressure while working in a corporate setting. Some jobs have very demanding deadlines, requiring you to be alert at all times. Most of us have heard of cases where people had to put their work before everything else. Sometimes they had to finish work while on vacation, while returning by taxi or subway, hold meetings while traveling, work overtime, at odd hours and on weekends, just to meet certain goals and complete projects. Now, one corporate employee’s candid reflection on the cost of modern workplace culture has struck a chord with many.

On “The company literally takes up 12 hours of my time a day, including travel, and all I do is come home and sleep. This is scary because it seems productive, but it’s like being a dead puppet with no hobbies or self-love.” , the woman wrote. .

In a tweet in response to a comment, the woman also detailed her day. “I wake up at 6am, get ready and leave for office at 7:30 so I can get there by 9:30, I leave office at 6pm, sometimes 6:30, 7 of course, then travel back home and get there by 9:15 something, then eat at 9:45/10, then fall asleep at 11 before early morning,” she wrote.

User X shared the post on Wednesday. It has since garnered over 312,000 views and several comments. Users felt deeply about his tweet. “It’s a very strange kind of toxicity I’ve noticed in companies. Even people who had hobbies slowly get sucked into the corporate cycle and lose touch with everything they resonated with. And it’s addictive,” one user wrote.

“It’s true, that’s why financial independence is never about money, but about freedom, about the freedom to have time. Achieving financial independence through a simple job is a bit of a difficult task,” said another.

“That’s where I am. I come home very exhausted and without energy to pursue my hobbies. At this point, self-care is simply curling up in bed,” confesses a third. “Modern slavery,” wrote simply another.

“Ugh, I hear you! That corporate grind can suck the life out of you. It’s important to find ways to reclaim your time and energy. You deserve to be alive, not just functional!” one user added.

Following the overwhelming response, the original author also shared a follow-up message. “For the first time in my life I’m sad because my tweet was a success. I’m sorry if you can relate to this too. Things will get better and we will find ourselves,” she wrote.

