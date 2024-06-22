Woman’s naked body found in bushes near Andhra school, police suspect rape

The 21-year-old woman was from a poor family.

A sleepy village in Andhra Pradesh woke up to a shocking sight on Friday when the body of a 21-year-old woman was found naked in the bushes near a local girls’ secondary school. Police said they suspect the woman was raped before she was murdered.

Officials said the woman from Epurupalem village in Bapatla district had gone for her morning ablutions near the school, which is near a railway track, but never returned.

“The woman had gone to answer the call of nature between 5:30 am and 5:45 am but did not return home, prompting her relatives to launch a search. She was found dead,” said the superintendent of Bapatla district police officer Vakul Jindal. .

An official said five teams were formed to investigate the murder and police suspect the woman was also raped.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu directed Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha to visit the village.

“The culprits must be nabbed within 48 hours. There is no room for laxity and the prime minister has announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh,” Anitha said, adding that the government suspects such crimes are increasing due to increased narcotics abuse. substances.

“Andhra Pradesh does not even have a separate cell to deal with narcotics cases, we intend to work on a war footing to stop supply and abuse of narcotics,” he said.

The Interior Minister said the victim was from a poor family. She was a seamstress while her father was a weaver.

Family members said they do not suspect anyone and do not know of anyone who is harassing their daughter.