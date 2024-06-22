Woman Hit With Stick In Madhya Pradesh, Bystanders Record Video

Bhopal:

In a shocking incident that has sparked outrage, a video showing a woman being brutally assaulted in Tanda area of ​​Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh has gone viral on social media. The incident shows bystanders filming the assault instead of intervening to help the victim.

The video, widely shared on various social media platforms, captures the horrific scene where several men can be seen mercilessly beating the woman with a stick. Instead of coming to her aid, onlookers are seen filming the ordeal.

Upon noticing the alarming video, local authorities quickly took action. Dhar police immediately launched an investigation into the matter.

“A video was circulating on social media showing an unknown man beating a woman. As soon as the video went viral, my team took cognizance of the matter and launched an investigation. We discovered the area where the incident occurred,” he said. Manoj Kumar Singh, Dhar police chief.

The police investigation led to the quick identification and arrest of the main suspect involved in the assault. The main accused has been identified as Nirsingh, a resident of Kokri Thana Gandhwani. He has been detained and efforts are underway to locate and arrest the other people seen in the video.

“This act of violence is reprehensible and we are committed to ensuring justice for the victim,” Singh added.

The incident has gained even more attention as it occurred in the hometown of newly appointed Union Minister Savitri Thakur. While the minister has not issued an official statement, the incident has drawn attention to the urgent need for stricter measures to prevent such atrocities against women.

In May, an elderly Dalit couple was allegedly beaten and forced to wear shoe garlands in Madhya Pradesh’s Ashok Nagar district. The couple’s son had allegedly been involved in a teasing incident, they said.